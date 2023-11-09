Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Wave 6 is out now, game updated to Ver. 3.0.0

Advertisement

After almost two years, 48 courses, and 8 characters later the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Course has indeed, run its course. The final wave adds two more cups, the final eight tracks and four more characters to the game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has also been updated to version 3.0.0 with this wave, they’re tweaking and adding features to the game all these years later – even if you don’t have the Booster Course Pass. There’s the new stuff we knew about like the music player, and new Mii racing suits but they’ve also added some smaller things and tweaked the gameplay even more.

When you play online now there is a room code, so people can join you online even if you’re not friends with them at the Nintendo Switch level. You will now no longer get a strong item if you stop at an item box or reverse through one, items are available to use quicker when collecting them, and they’ve added credits to the game – but you’ll need to get Bronze or higher on all the cups to unlock it.

Here’s the complete change notes. Perhaps for the final time.

Latest update: Ver. 3.0.0 (Released November 8th, 2023)

Support for DLC

Added paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 6 (two cups, eight courses, four characters, 17 Mii racing suits).

General

Added “Music” button to the top menu. This is a feature where you can listen to the background music that plays during the game, as you like. Even players who don’t own the Booster Course Pass can listen to the background music of the DLC courses.

Added feature where other players who aren’t friends can join in a Room. After creating a room, press the + Button or – Button to display the Room ID on the Room screen, and tell your fellow racers the Room ID. The other racers can join by entering the Room ID in “Search by Room ID.”

Made it so that you can create a Room even if you have 0 friends registered.

Added staff credits for the Booster Couse Pass. If you have the Booster Course Pass: Clear all DLC cups in Grand Prix mode ranked third or higher (for the second time and later, clear Moon Cup or Spiny Cup ranked third or higher). If you don’t have the Booster Course Pass: After racing in the DLC courses in Online Play or Wireless Play 100 times or more, clear a random cup in Grand Prix mode ranked third or higher (for the second time and later, clear Bell Cup ranked third or higher).

Increased the invincibility time of a portion of characters and vehicle customizations.

Made it so that you can’t acquire strong items when taking an Item Box by stopping or driving in reverse, or taking an Item Box that is in same location multiple times during a race.

Shortened the time between when an Item Box is acquired by someone until it is restored.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc in “Worldwide” and “Regional.”

Made it so you can acquire the “Varia Suit” when using a Metroid series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Hylian Suit” when using a Legend of Zelda series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Kirby Suit” when using a Kirby series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Daisy Suit” when using a Daisy amiibo.

Fixed Issues