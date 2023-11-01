The sixth and final Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave is out November 9th

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced the complete lineup for the sixth, and final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. A free update to the game, and the DLC will be out on November 9th.

Those subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack have access to the Booster Course DLC, or it can be purchased separately.

We knew some of the tracks that were coming, but now we have the final list.

Acorn Cup

Rainbow Road (Wii)

Madrid Drive (Tour)

DK Mountain (GCN)

Daisy Circuit (Wii)

Blue Shell Cup

Piranha Plant Cove

Bowser Castle 3 (SNES)

Rome Avanti (Tour)

Rosalina’s Ice World (3DS)

The previously announced Funky Kong (Mario Kart Wii), Pauline and Peachette (Mario Kart Tour) will also be there.

Nintendo’s also revealed that there will be a final addition of Mii Racing Suits, including a new one based on Daisy – but you’ll need her amiibo it unlock it. There’s also a new music player so you can listen to any track from, well any track without the distraction of racing.

No Wario Stadium though? Maybe next time…