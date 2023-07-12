Mario Kart 8 Deluxe version 2.40 brings Wave 5 DLC, and other changes

Advertisement

Nintendo has updated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to version 2.40 bringing with it Wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass but also a raft of other updates and improvements to the game. It’s wild to see so many things being tweaked and updated this far into the game’s life which aren’t just DLC.

Nintendo’s tweaked a bunch of things include the performance of some characters and vehicle customisations. They now give more warning for when a Red or Blue Shell are locking onto you from behind and show over other warnings. A warning is also now not displayed when a Red Shell is targeting opponents.

There’s also a bunch of bug fixes in there as well as tweaks to things that are supported on the touch screen and you’ll see 200cc and Mirror races less online.

Wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass adds the following tracks as well as Kamek, Petey Piranha and Wiggler.

Feather Cup

・ Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

・ Daisy Cruiser (Nintendo GameCube)

・ Moonview Highway (Wii)

・ Squeaky Clean Sprint

Cherry Cup

・ Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)

・ Sunset Wilds (Game Boy Advance)

・ Koopa Cape (Wii)

・ Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

Ver. 2.4.0 (Released July 11, 2023)

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 5 (two cups, eight courses, and three characters).

General

Improved the performance of some characters and vehicle customizations.

Adjusted the invincibility time of some characters.

Adjusted random item selection method in races where Custom Items is set, for when there are four players or less.

Expanded range for when a warning displays when a Red Shell or Spiny Shell approaches from behind.

Made it so that warnings about a Red Shell or Spiny Shell will be displayed with priority over other warnings.

Made it so that a warning is not displayed when a Red Shell is targeting opponents.

Made it so that L/R button operation on the class selection screen and course selection screen in the Grand Prix can be conducted on touchscreen as well.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc races in Worldwide and Regional settings.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where a communication error occurs when a character catches a boomerang at the same time that a Boo brings an item.

Fixed an issue where, when equipping an item and catching a boomerang at the same time, the player could not throw that item.

Fixed an issue where the graph for the Mii Heavy weight class’s parameters didn’t match the actual abilities.

Fixed an issue where a warning would not appear when an opponent used a Bullet Bill in online matches.

Made it so the kart doesn’t spin or crash when running into an obstruction if the player uses a Super Star, Bullet Bill or Boo at that same time.

Fixed an issue where the kart would get stuck between a cliff and small mushroom and be unable to move in Wii Mushroom Gorge.

Fixed an issue where the player would go off the course when transformed as Bullet Bill right in front of the goal in GBA Riverside Park.