Petey Piranha, Wiggler and Kamek coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 5

While we didn’t get release date for it (it’s due sometime this Winter, so soon), we did get three new characters confirmed for Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC.

Petey Piranha, from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!; Wiggler, from Mario Kart 7; and Kamek, from Mario Kart Tour are joining the roster alongside a brand new map as well.

Hopefully we won’t be waiting too long for more info on this wave.