Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass zooms in on July 12th
Advertisement
As revealed in the last Nintendo Direct, Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game was “coming soon” and now we know when – July 12th.
The tracks included in this wave are;
Feather Cup
・ Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)
・ Daisy Cruiser (Nintendo GameCube)
・ Moonview Highway (Wii)
・ Squeaky Clean Sprint
Cherry Cup
・ Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)
・ Sunset Wilds (Game Boy Advance)
・ Koopa Cape (Wii)
・ Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)
There are also three returning characters in this wave, Kamek, Petey Piranha and Wiggler.
This is the penultimate wave of the Booster Course Pass, with just one wave left due out before the end of the year.
I feel like I said wave too many times in there
👋
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
38%
Oh wow!
63%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments