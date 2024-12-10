Lego Fortnite adds all new “social roleplay”, Brick Life to the game this week

Advertisement

The LEGO Fortnite modes are getting a revamp and fresh content later this week. On December 12th, a new mode, LEGO Fortnite: Brick Life, will launch alongside the other LEGO Fortnite mode, now called LEGO Fortnite: Odyssey.

LEGO Fortnite: Brick Life is an “all-new social roleplay experience” where 32 players can build their own LEGO city, hang out with friends, take on jobs, and create whatever they want. It’s a bit like The Sims, a bit like GTA—but without the murdering.

LEGO Fortnite: Odyssey now features a completely new story to play through, along with new characters. This update goes live on December 10th—so it’s available now. The crafting systems are also set to receive a significant update in the future.

All these modes are, or will be available on all platforms that Fortnite is available on – including the Nintendo Switch.