An Ariana Grande concert is happening Fornite this weekend, Cammy and Guile costumes coming as well

Want a free concert this weekend? Well, there’s again one happening in Fornite. This time it’s pop-star Ariana Grande who will have a series of shows over the weekend. It’s part of the Fortnite “Rift Tour” taking place in the game this weekend.

To watch the free concert, you’ll have to jump into the game at the following times. We’re told you should get there early – there are only so many servers.

Show 1 | Saturday, 7 August 8AM AEST

Show 2 | Sunday, 8 August 4AM AEST

Show 3 | Sunday, 8 August 2PM AEST

Show 4 | Monday, 9 August 12AM AEST

Show 5 | Monday, 9 August 8AM AEST

Also joining Fornite are Street Fighters Cammy and Guile. They’ll be in the game this weekend. Well, their skins will be. Although I can’t remember his hair being that big…

A packed weekend in Fortnite.