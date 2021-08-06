An Ariana Grande concert is happening Fornite this weekend, Cammy and Guile costumes coming as well
Want a free concert this weekend? Well, there’s again one happening in Fornite. This time it’s pop-star Ariana Grande who will have a series of shows over the weekend. It’s part of the Fortnite “Rift Tour” taking place in the game this weekend.
Excuse us, Ariana is coming!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2021
Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourhttps://t.co/1ljUFig39F pic.twitter.com/GDCnr24Wh9
To watch the free concert, you’ll have to jump into the game at the following times. We’re told you should get there early – there are only so many servers.
- Show 1 | Saturday, 7 August 8AM AEST
- Show 2 | Sunday, 8 August 4AM AEST
- Show 3 | Sunday, 8 August 2PM AEST
- Show 4 | Monday, 9 August 12AM AEST
- Show 5 | Monday, 9 August 8AM AEST
Also joining Fornite are Street Fighters Cammy and Guile. They’ll be in the game this weekend. Well, their skins will be. Although I can’t remember his hair being that big…
Round 2. FIGHT 🥊— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2021
Announcing two new challengers! Guile and Cammy from @StreetFighter are making their way to the Island.
Read about their upcoming Cosmetic Sets and about the Cammy Cup where you can win her Outfit early.
🔗: https://t.co/ASHildQt70 pic.twitter.com/Uc1nizbn9V
A packed weekend in Fortnite.