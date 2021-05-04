Leaked legal documents show Epic wanted Samus Aran in Fortnite
A leaked document revealed that Epic Games had plans to include Samus Aran in the game’s 15th season. The idea was to bring characters from external IP to the game, and one suggestion was Samus.
While some other characters from other games, including Master Chief, Kratos, and Lara Croft, eventually appear, Samus has not. The document also includes Naruto, John McClane from Die Hard and Sarah Connor from Terminator. The latter of which did appear in the game.
With the game’s story moving on as well now, Samus’s inclusion is unlikely to happen. The leaked document comes from the Apple vs Epic Games battle currently playing out in court over the percentage of revenue taken from the App Store.
Since we weren’t meant to see this document, we’ll probably never know if Samus was an aspirational inclusion or if Nintendo shot it down.
Source: The Verge