Fortnite Special Edition Nintendo Switch console coming this November

Nintendo has announced a new special edition Nintendo Switch bundle and it’s Fortnite themed.

The console comes with unique Fornite design on the back of the console and the dock. There’s also two new exclusive Joy-Con colours also with a Fortnite design on them.

The system will come with Fortnite pre-installed and the “Wildcat Bundle” which gives access to “Wildcat Outfit and two additional styles, a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles, and 2000 V-Bucks”

According to Nintendo, Fortnite is the most downloaded game ever on the Nintendo Switch in Australia and New Zealand. It being free helps as well.

The system will release on November 6th here in Australia and New Zealand for the standard RRP of $469.95.