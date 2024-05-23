Journal your adventures with this Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Notebook from the My Nintendo Store
Nintendo have released a new Paper Mario themed item to their Rewards Page, specifically a Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Notebook, which is obtainable for 500 platinum coins.
The book is spiral bound and features Paper Mario, Vivian, Yoshi Kid and Goombella on the front, with Bowser, Peach and Koopa on the back. Inside the book you will find characters dotted about the pages. Each page is lined and double sided, so there is a lot of space to write down whatever you wish, though it does not come with a pen to do so. Thankfully the recently added Mario themed collection includes a pen, so if you are getting the book, why not a few more items while you are at it.
Also, like the recently released Princess Peach Showtime! scrunchie, this appears to be exclusive to our store, as none of the others have it listed.