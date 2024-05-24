Nintendo opening new store in San Francisco in 2025
Nintendo has announced that it is opening a new store location in San Fransisco, USA. The new store, which is naturally called Nintendo San Fransisco will open some time in 2025 and will be location in Union Square. It is the second location in the US after Nintendo New York.
There are now four Nintendo stores around the world, the New York one and three in Japan in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto.
We visited the Japanese stores in 2023, here’s what they look like inside.
