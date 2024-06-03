540
0

Fresh Splatoon 3 Nintendo Store Tokyo gear drops onto the My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicJune 3, 2024
We’ve had some Princess Peach gear, some new Mario goods, we’re still waiting on that Zelda gear, but before that gets here how about some Splatoon stuff?

Three items have dropped this morning on the My Nintendo Store, fresh from the Nintendo Tokyo store. The first is a Splatoon 3 Cooler Bag based upon the Salmon Run game mode. It’s pretty big and will store a bunch of drinks or food to keep cold.

The second is Salmon Run Golden Egg keyring, which looks pretty cool. The next item is a reusable gift bag with a Splatoon design.

,
