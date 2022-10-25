Greavard, a ghost dog Pokémon revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The newest Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet has been revealed and it’s on theme for this particular time of the year.

Greavard, the Ghost Dog is a pure ghost-type Pokémon. Despite being a ghost, he’s a friendly one – but perhaps too friendly.

Greavard has such a friendly and affectionate personality that paying it even the slightest bit of attention will make it so overjoyed that it will follow you wherever you go. Of all the Pokémon residing in the Paldea region, it is known to be especially easy to befriend. ​However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it, so it’s best not to play with it too much.

We’ll have more stats and details about Greavard as soon as they’re available.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on November 18th, check out our bargain guide here.