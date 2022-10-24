6738
Bargain Roundup: Where to preorder Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 24, 2022

We’re now under a month away from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. What was just a simple guide, with two versions of a Pokémon game is new one with dual pack, a special edition OLED console and steel books from different retailers.

As we head into this final month we doubt anything will beat the $48 deal from Harvey Norman and Amazon, but who knows – Pokémon is massive and anything can happen.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th. The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED is out on November 4th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $48 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $48Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $128Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $518Link

Big W 

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $69Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $134Link

Critical Hit

  • Pokémon Scarlet – $69Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $69 Link

DX Collectables

  • Pokémon Scarlet – $68Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $68 Link

EB Games

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $79.95Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $159.95Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $549Link

The single versions of the games, and the dual pack both have a 50% bonus trade credit. See EB Games website for details.

eShop

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $79.95Link

Gamesmen

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $68.00 – Link
    • Has bonus steel book case
  • Pokémon Violet – $68.00Link
    • Has bonus steel book case
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $159.95Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $549.95Link

Harvey Norman

  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – $48
    • While usually we just show readers prices and let people decide where to spend their money we cannot go without warning about pre-ordering at Harvey Norman. They frequently have these low prices for preorders and then fail to deliver. We’ve seen it Yoshi’s Crafted World and with the Animal Crossing Limited Edition Console. People had that console on pre-order from Harvey Norman and they oversold it per store.

JB Hi-Fi

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link
    • JB Exclusive: Steelbook
  • Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link
    • JB Exclusive: Steelbook
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $149Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $549Link

MightyApe 

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $59 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $59 – Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $138Link

Target 

  • TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

1 Comments
Leave a response
  • Silly G
    August 12, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Ugh… individual Steelbooks… again?

    I had to buy what was essentially four copies of the same game last time to get my hands on the gold Sword/Shield Steelbook plus the EB exclusive individual ones (I sold my extra copy of Sword and gifted Shield).

    And now history repeats itself (but I guess I never learn, so I’m doomed to repeat it :P).

    And with my luck, there’ll probably be another big fat paid DLC expansion to go along with this too (which I am only fine with if they issue a physical release for that too).

