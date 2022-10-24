Bargain Roundup: Where to preorder Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia
We’re now under a month away from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. What was just a simple guide, with two versions of a Pokémon game is new one with dual pack, a special edition OLED console and steel books from different retailers.
As we head into this final month we doubt anything will beat the $48 deal from Harvey Norman and Amazon, but who knows – Pokémon is massive and anything can happen.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th. The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED is out on November 4th.
Amazon.com.au
- Pokemon Scarlet – $48 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $48 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $128 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $518 – Link
Big W
- Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $134 – Link
Critical Hit
DX Collectables
EB Games
- Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $79.95 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $159.95 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $549 – Link
The single versions of the games, and the dual pack both have a 50% bonus trade credit. See EB Games website for details.
eShop
- Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
Gamesmen
- Pokemon Scarlet – $68.00 – Link
- Has bonus steel book case
- Pokémon Violet – $68.00 – Link
- Has bonus steel book case
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $159.95 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $549.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – $48
- While usually we just show readers prices and let people decide where to spend their money we cannot go without warning about pre-ordering at Harvey Norman. They frequently have these low prices for preorders and then fail to deliver. We’ve seen it Yoshi’s Crafted World and with the Animal Crossing Limited Edition Console. People had that console on pre-order from Harvey Norman and they oversold it per store.
JB Hi-Fi
- Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link
- JB Exclusive: Steelbook
- Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link
- JB Exclusive: Steelbook
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $149 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED – $549 – Link
MightyApe
- Pokemon Scarlet – $59 – Link
- Pokémon Violet – $59 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $138 – Link
Target
- TBC
