Princess Peach is getting another game, coming in 2024

by Daniel VuckovicJune 22, 2023
Nintendo has announced during today’s Nintendo Direct a brand new Princess Peach game. Aside from a snippet of gameplay, and a release date of 2024 – we don’t know much else about it.

We didn’t even get a name! Nintendo says more will be revealed at a later date.

Princess Peach previously had a game before with Super Princess Peach, released in 2005 on the Nintendo DS.

