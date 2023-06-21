Princess Peach is getting another game, coming in 2024
Nintendo has announced during today’s Nintendo Direct a brand new Princess Peach game. Aside from a snippet of gameplay, and a release date of 2024 – we don’t know much else about it.
We didn’t even get a name! Nintendo says more will be revealed at a later date.
Princess Peach previously had a game before with Super Princess Peach, released in 2005 on the Nintendo DS.
