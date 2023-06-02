Surprise! Everybody 1-2-Switch launches June 30th
Everybody’s favourite Nintendo Switch launch game is getting a sequel. Everybody 1-2 Switch at the end of the month.
The game takes the 1-2 Switch vibe, but you can play it not only with Joy-Con controllers but also your phone ala-Jackbox.
Get together in groups and compete in a host of weird and wonderful minigames, featuring everything from balloons to aliens, and much more! In those games, you’ll use your Joy-Con controller or smart device in fun and unique ways, earning points for your team. In time-honoured fashion, the team with the most points gets to claim the glory!
The game is hosted by a person with a horse head and that’s about all we know about it.
Nintendo says more information will be revealed soon – but if you like you can preorder it now for $49.95 from the eShop. In Japan it’s getting a physical release, so maybe it will here too?
Here’s the first trailer…. (there is none)