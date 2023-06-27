All the games in Everybody 1-2-Switch detailed

Advertisement

Everybody 1-2-Switch is just a couple of days away. Last week we got a trailer a couple of days ago which showed some of the games, and now Nintendo has dropped a new trailer detailing them all.

The trailer shows off the game’s 17 different games, some of which are playable with Joy-Con and new are smart device games – some of which even feature motion and AR.

While there are less games included in Everybody 1-2-Switch compared to the original, the smart device games which feature up to 100 players do look a fair bit more interesting.

So far, The Gamesmen have the game the cheapest for $44, with JB Hi-Fi and EB Games at $49.