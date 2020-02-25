Bargain Alert: Get all the classic Doom titles on Switch eShop for under $10

If you’ve been holding off on the classic Doom games on the Switch, now is the time to take a plunge into hell. All three of the classic Doom titles are a nice discount of 69% off until March 3rd.

That’s Doom and Doom II for a mere $2.27 and Doom 3 for $4.49. The first three Doom games for under $10? Bargain.

If you were worried about the ports or had heard bad things in the past – they have now patched out almost all the issues. Not only that the first two games have a bunch of extra campaigns including Sigil, TNT Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment.

The amazing 2016 Doom title is also on sale as well, but only 50% off. Which is still nice.

✚ Doom (Bethesda) – $2.27 (Normally $7.45, price ends 2/3)

✚ Doom II (Bethesda) – $2.27 (Normally $7.45, price ends 2/3)

✚ Doom 3 (Bethesda) – $4.49 (Normally $9.00, price ends 2/3)

✚ Doom (2016) (Bethesda) – $39.95 (Normally $79.95, price ends 2/3)