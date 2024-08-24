207
Competition: 5 copies of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition on Switch to be won

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 24, 2024
It’s competition time once again—time to end the month with some freebies! Thanks to our friends at Five Star Games, we have 5 copies of the wonderful Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition to give away.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is the physical release of the BAFTA Award-winning game, which was released on the Nintendo Switch just last year. This edition includes a foldout planetary chart, the Echoes of the Eye expansion (included on the card), and a download code for The Art of Outer Wilds: Retail Digital Art Book. It’s all complete!

In this open-world adventure, you’ll scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals, and ancient alien texts to decipher. But beware—the entire solar system is trapped in a time loop, and each planet changes dramatically with every loop. Delve into an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones, and much more.

The competition is open now, all you need to do is enter below. Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition releases in stores on Friday, August 30th, 2024.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

