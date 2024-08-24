Competition: 5 copies of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition on Switch to be won

Advertisement

It’s competition time once again—time to end the month with some freebies! Thanks to our friends at Five Star Games, we have 5 copies of the wonderful Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition to give away.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is the physical release of the BAFTA Award-winning game, which was released on the Nintendo Switch just last year. This edition includes a foldout planetary chart, the Echoes of the Eye expansion (included on the card), and a download code for The Art of Outer Wilds: Retail Digital Art Book. It’s all complete!

In this open-world adventure, you’ll scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals, and ancient alien texts to decipher. But beware—the entire solar system is trapped in a time loop, and each planet changes dramatically with every loop. Delve into an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones, and much more.

The competition is open now, all you need to do is enter below. Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition releases in stores on Friday, August 30th, 2024.