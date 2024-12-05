Competition: We’ve got five copies of Stray on Switch to giveaway

0

To celebrate the Nintendo Switch release of Stray, we’re giving away five copies of the game, thanks to our friends at Five Star Games!

BlueTwelve Studio’s fantastic game tells the story of an unnamed cat who falls into a domed city and becomes separated from its family. Now abandoned, the city is inhabited by robot servants who have evolved to miss their human masters, taking on their jobs and hobbies.

Even on the Nintendo Switch, this captivating tale is one worth experiencing.

Want to find out what happens to the cat and the robots of the city? Enter below for your chance to win a copy! We’ll pick five winners at random and notified by email.

Stray Competition

