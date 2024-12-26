0

Competition: Five copies of Sonic X Shadow Generations on Switch to giveaway

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 27, 2024
To celebrate the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theatres—which, we hear, is quite good—we’re giving away five copies of Sonic X Shadow Generations for the Nintendo Switch.

The game recently received some exciting movie-themed DLC. The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack features Shadow racing through the streets of Shibuya to take on the forces of G.U.N. This level, inspired by the movie, also includes the voice of Keanu Reeves, who plays Shadow in the film.

Entering is simple! Just use the widget below, and five lucky readers will win a copy. (Don’t worry—you won’t need to walk to get it; it’ll be mailed it to you.)

Sonic X Shadow Generations Giveaway

,
