Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi from September 21st

For no reason at all, and we’re not complaining – JB Hi-Fi has 10% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards starting September 21st. They were due to start September 22nd, but you know – the Queen.

From September 21st, you’ll be able to pick up all denominations of eShop credit at 10% off. The best way to stretch this discount is to buy a Nintendo Switch Online Game Voucher for $134.95 or of course anything else already on sale. Splatoon 3 still has a double cold coin discount going as well, which combined with the 10% off brings the digital copy to just under $64. (technically the $8 credit you get you’d spend on something else later, but still).

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50

There’s usually always a big eShop sale in September, so if there’s something you’re waiting on buying – maybe hold out a couple weeks.