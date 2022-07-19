Nintendo gives updates on the 3DS and Wii U eShop closure timelines

When it was announced back in February earlier this year, we knew the 3DS and Wii U eShops would close by ‘late March 2023’ but nothing more specific. Now Nintendo has shared details about precisely what dates the stores will be closed, reconfirmed some other dates and information about one game in particular.

From August 29th, 2022, it will no longer be possible to add funds, as we already knew, but the new date of March 27th, 2023 is when the stores will close off purchases.

After that date, you will still be able to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and even play online in 3DS and Wii U games. Nintendo says this will last “for the foreseeable future”.

One game, however, will be shut off from sale a month earlier than the others. Fire Emblem Fates will stop being sold on February 27th 2023. The DLC for that game, which includes story paths accessible after chapter 6, will cease being sold on March 27th, 2023. This will give people time to get the DLC after buying the game.

Check Nintendo’s website for more information.