The most downloaded games from the Switch eShop in 2019
It’s been a big year for the Nintendo eShop, we’ve had some great indie games coming out and big games from third parties. Nintendo has been offering it’s vouchers so the charts for it’s own games and that’s really shaken up the charts.
You can probably already guess what’s in the first position, but in second, the biggest game isn’t even a game from this year.
The News listing on the Switch said this list was done by Nintendo of America, and probably is why NBA 2K19 is up so high (it dropped to $3 briefly). There’s also free to play games here, so it’s not really a ‘sales’ chart.
Here’s the list;
- Fortnite
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Cuphead
- Untitled Goose Game
- Pokémon Sword
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- NBA 2K19
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- Pokémon Shield
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Overcooked! 2
- Hollow Knight
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
- Super Mario Party
- Final Fantasy VII
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Undertale
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Warframe
- Mortal Kombat 11
