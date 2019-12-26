1590
The most downloaded games from the Switch eShop in 2019

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 26, 2019

It’s been a big year for the Nintendo eShop, we’ve had some great indie games coming out and big games from third parties. Nintendo has been offering it’s vouchers so the charts for it’s own games and that’s really shaken up the charts.

You can probably already guess what’s in the first position, but in second, the biggest game isn’t even a game from this year.

The News listing on the Switch said this list was done by Nintendo of America, and probably is why NBA 2K19 is up so high (it dropped to $3 briefly). There’s also free to play games here, so it’s not really a ‘sales’ chart.

Here’s the list;

  1. Fortnite
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  3. Minecraft
  4. Cuphead
  5. Untitled Goose Game
  6. Pokémon Sword
  7. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  8. NBA 2K19
  9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  10. DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
  11. Pokémon Shield
  12. Super Mario Maker 2
  13. Overcooked! 2
  14. Hollow Knight
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  16. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  17. Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
  18. Super Mario Party
  19. Final Fantasy VII
  20. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  21. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
  22. Undertale
  23. Crypt of the NecroDancer
  24. Warframe
  25. Mortal Kombat 11
