690
0

Nintendo adds ‘Trending by Play Time’ charts to Switch eShop

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 7, 2021

 

Nintendo has added a new chart section to the Nintendo Switch eShop, “Trending by Play Time” is a chart of games with the longest average playtime over the past two weeks. 

Games must be played by over 1000 or more people to get on the charts. At the moment, we have a surprising game in the first position, Disgaea 4. The next ones are the newly released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. No doubt they’d be in the first position if they were just one game. 

To find the charts, like all things on the eShop, they’re a little hard to find but head to the Discover (or Featured) section and scroll right to the bottom. 

Here is the Australian / New Zealand top fifty as of December 6th 2021

  1. Disgaea 4
  2. Pokemon Shining Pearl
  3. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  4. Football Manager Touch 2022
  5. Shin Megami Tensei V
  6. Grow: Song of the Evertree 
  7. Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp 
  8. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  9. Piofiore 
  10. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom 
  11. Olympia Soiree
  12. Cupid Paradise
  13. Rune Factory Special
  14. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  15. Danganronpa V3
  16. Collar x Malice
  17. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  18. Empire of Sin
  19. My Time in Portia
  20. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
  21. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
  22. Danganronpa: 2
  23. Divinity Original Sin II
  24. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  25. Civilization VI
  26. Trails of a Cold Steel IV
  27. Football Manager Touch 2021
  28. X-Com 2 Collection
  29. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  30. Diablo II Resurrected
  31. Skyrim
  32. Dragon Quest XI
  33. YouTube
  34. Epic Chef
  35. Shadowverse: Champions Battle
  36. Trails of a Cold Steel III
  37. AAA Clock
  38. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
  39. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  40. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
  41. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
  42. Baldo: The Guardian Owls
  43. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
  44. Ruined King: League of Legends Story
  45. Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition
  46. The Wild at Hearts
  47. Final Fantasy XII
  48. Mary Skelter 2
  49. Kings Bounty 2
  50. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
17%
Great
33%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
17%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates, Nintendo eShop
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment