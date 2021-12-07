Nintendo adds ‘Trending by Play Time’ charts to Switch eShop
Nintendo has added a new chart section to the Nintendo Switch eShop, “Trending by Play Time” is a chart of games with the longest average playtime over the past two weeks.
Games must be played by over 1000 or more people to get on the charts. At the moment, we have a surprising game in the first position, Disgaea 4. The next ones are the newly released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. No doubt they’d be in the first position if they were just one game.
To find the charts, like all things on the eShop, they’re a little hard to find but head to the Discover (or Featured) section and scroll right to the bottom.
Here is the Australian / New Zealand top fifty as of December 6th 2021
- Disgaea 4
- Pokemon Shining Pearl
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
- Football Manager Touch 2022
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Piofiore
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Olympia Soiree
- Cupid Paradise
- Rune Factory Special
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Danganronpa V3
- Collar x Malice
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Empire of Sin
- My Time in Portia
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa: 2
- Divinity Original Sin II
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Civilization VI
- Trails of a Cold Steel IV
- Football Manager Touch 2021
- X-Com 2 Collection
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Diablo II Resurrected
- Skyrim
- Dragon Quest XI
- YouTube
- Epic Chef
- Shadowverse: Champions Battle
- Trails of a Cold Steel III
- AAA Clock
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Baldo: The Guardian Owls
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Ruined King: League of Legends Story
- Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition
- The Wild at Hearts
- Final Fantasy XII
- Mary Skelter 2
- Kings Bounty 2
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
