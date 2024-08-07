Aussie Bargain Roundup: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Advertisement

We’re not too far away from Zelda’s first adventure with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, so let’s try to find it cheap for everyone.

We were holding off on this bargain guide a bit in the hopes we’d get some of the cool preorder bonuses we’ve started to see elsewhere in the world—but no Aussie retailer has stepped up just yet. At least we got a cool new trailer showing off more of Zelda’s abilities and the Hyrule in the game.

Now that we’ve published this guide, watch all the stores start offering a preorder bonus. Come on, it’s a Zelda game, it deserves it (or an amiibo, just saying).

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition both release on Thursday, September 26th, 2024. The game is rated PG with mild fantasy themes and violence.

Amazon.com.au

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $68 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Hyrule Edition – $335.95 – Link

Big W

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $69 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Hyrule Edition – $339 – Link

EB Games

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – Link Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Hyrule Edition – $339.95 – Link

eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $68 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Hyrule Edition – $339.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $68

Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Hyrule Edition – $328

JB Hi-Fi

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $69 – Link Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Hyrule Edition – $339 – Link

MightyApe

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79 – Link

My Nintendo Store

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Hyrule Edition – $339.95 – Link

Target

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website.