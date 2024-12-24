All the Nintendo Switch Boxing Day Deals for 2024
It feels like Black Friday was just a couple of weeks ago… oh, wait, it was. Never mind, then.
Now we’re onto the next big “sales event” of the year. Many of these deals are likely leftovers from Black Friday, but we’ll do our best to uncover some fresh finds for you as well. Just don’t set your expectations too high—that’s all we’re saying.
If you see anything around the place, let us know in the comments. Also, it looks like this might be the first Boxing Day with no eShop cards on sale.
Amazon
Nintendo Switch Games
- Colors Live (inkl. SonarPen) – $73.06
- Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special – $48.89
- Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $46.93
- Brigandine: The Legend Of Runersia – $45
- MySims: Cozy Bundle – $44
- Cult of the Lamb – $43.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 – $43.83
- Final Fantasy X X-2 HD Remaster – $40.27
- Trinity Trigger – $38.25
- NBA 2K25 (code in a box) – $27
- New Super Lucky’s Tale – $25.99
- Lego 2K Drive (cartridge version) – $21.20
Pokémon TCG
- Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Super Premium Collection – $108.78
- Pokemon TCG Charizard Ex Premium Collection – $58.43
- Pokémon TCG: Armarouge ex Premium Collection – $39.06
Non-Nintendo Deals
- PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds – $258.98
- PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Controller (some colours) – $84
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock – $79.95
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – $64
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – $53.99
- God of War: Ragnarok – $49
Hardware and Tech
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Special Edition Headphones – $325
- Steelseries Arctis GameBuds Gaming Headset – $287.46
- Anker 737 Power Bank, 24,000mAh 3-Port Laptop Portable Charger – $149
- Anker Power Bank, 325 Portable Charger – $49
- Anker USB C Charger(Nano II 65W) Wall Charger – $39.99
Big W
Big W’s gaming deals are firmly in the park of “the same but with a yellow sticker tag” variety. Not bad, but nothing too new either.
There are these deals however which are from their catalogue.
EB Games / Zing
Nintendo Switch Games
- DOOM Anthology (Code-In-A-Box) – $108
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – $77
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $68
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – $57
- Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh – Limited Edition – $47
- EA Sports FC 25 – $36
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game – $36
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – $36
- Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection – $36
- Nick Jr. Party Adventure – $36
- Matchbox Driving Adventures – $36
eShop
Nintendo’s Holiday Sale is now in its second week, you can get up to speed on all the games on offer in our two articles so far.
Gamesmen
Nintendo Switch Games
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Deluxe Edition – $69.95
- Rune Factory 5 – $49.95
- Live A Live – $49.95
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy – $57.95
- Skater XL – $49.95
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – $34.95
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $34
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – $29.95
- Destroy All Humans – $29.95
- Everybody 1-2-Switch! – $22.95
Pokémon TCG
- Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box – $63.95
- Pokemon TCG: 2024 Holiday Advent Calendar – $54.95
- Ultra Pro Pokemon First Partner Pack Accessory Bundle – $24.95
JB Hi-Fi
Some prices below are already active, the others will be available on December 26th.
Nintendo Hardware and Games
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $69
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $64
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – $64
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – $59
- My Sims Cozy Bundle – $39
- EA Sports FC 25 – $34
- NBA 2K25 (code-in-a-box) – $27
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – $499
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Pokémon Blossom) – $79
- PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch (Charizard Blossom) – $24
Non-Nintendo
- Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – $129
- Astrobot – $79
- Stellar Blade – $79
- Star Wars Outlaws – $59
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – $59
Target
Looking like Target has nothing this year for games on Boxing Day.