All the Nintendo Switch Boxing Day Deals for 2024

It feels like Black Friday was just a couple of weeks ago… oh, wait, it was. Never mind, then.

Now we’re onto the next big “sales event” of the year. Many of these deals are likely leftovers from Black Friday, but we’ll do our best to uncover some fresh finds for you as well. Just don’t set your expectations too high—that’s all we’re saying.

If you see anything around the place, let us know in the comments. Also, it looks like this might be the first Boxing Day with no eShop cards on sale.

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Games

Pokémon TCG

Non-Nintendo Deals

Hardware and Tech

Big W

Big W’s gaming deals are firmly in the park of “the same but with a yellow sticker tag” variety. Not bad, but nothing too new either.

There are these deals however which are from their catalogue.

EB Games / Zing

Nintendo Switch Games

eShop

Nintendo’s Holiday Sale is now in its second week, you can get up to speed on all the games on offer in our two articles so far.

Gamesmen

Nintendo Switch Games

Pokémon TCG

JB Hi-Fi

Some prices below are already active, the others will be available on December 26th.

Nintendo Hardware and Games

Non-Nintendo

Target

Looking like Target has nothing this year for games on Boxing Day.