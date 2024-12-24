Week two of Nintendo’s Holiday Sale on the Switch eShop brings some big hitters

Advertisement

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring—except this guy, bringing you the scoop on Week Two of Nintendo’s Holiday Sale for 2024.

This week is a treasure trove of exciting new additions, including games and DLC that have never been on sale before. Many titles are hitting all-time low prices, and it’s not just minor releases—Nintendo has really pulled out all the stops this time.

As always, we’ll share some of Nintendo’s highlights, followed by our top picks. Don’t forget, most of the discounts from week one are still live. Be sure to check the end dates, as they vary depending on the title. This article includes everything on the eShop on sale since Sunday 21st of December as well.

Merry Christmas everyone, Ham responsibly.

Nintendo’s Highlights – Week 2

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game has never been on sale before today, Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s expansion is at an all time low at this price.

✚ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass (Nintendo) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 20% off

✚ Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise (Nintendo) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 20% off

✚ Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) – $39.20 (Usually $56.00, ends 06/01) – 30% off

✚ Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Mojang) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 06/01) -50% off

✚ Stair Closet Escape Simulator (WB Games) – $24.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 31/12) – 75% off

✚ EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition (EA) – $59.97 (Usually $119.95, ends 30/12) – 50% off

✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $5.20 (Usually $26.00, ends 04/01) – 80% off

✚ Just Dance 2025 Edition (Ubisoft) – $41.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ LEGO Harry Potter Collection (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/12) – 80% off

✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 01/01) – 40% off

Vooks Team Highlights – Week 2

All Time Lows

✚ Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania (Motion Twin) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Panic) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/01) –30% off

✚ Shadows Over Loathing (Asymmetric) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 33% off

Matches Lowest

✚ Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Nintendo) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Good Job! (Nintendo) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 30% off

✚ Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off

✚ Blasphemous 2 (Team17) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/01) – 50% off

First Party

✚ 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 06/01) – 30% off

✚ Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) – $33.30 (Usually $49.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) – $29.35 (Usually $41.95, ends 06/01) – 30% off

✚ Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Miitopia (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/01) – 30% off

✚ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off

Third Party and Indie

✚ Sifu (SLOCLAP) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/01) – 60% off

✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/01) – 50% off

✚ Dave the Diver (NEXON) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/12) – 30% off

✚ COCOON (Annapurna) – $22.16 (Usually $36.95, ends 08/01) –40% off

✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $5.44 (Usually $16.00, ends 06/01) – 66% off

✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/01) – 81% off

✚ Promenade (RED ART GAMES) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 1/01) – 50% off

✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/01) – 75% off

✚ Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive) – $25.86 (Usually $36.95, ends 08/01) – 30% off

✚ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (Netflix) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/01) – 60% off

✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Microsoft Studios) – $9.88 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/01) – 67% off

✚ Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/01) – 67% off

✚ What the Dub?! (Wide Right Interactive) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/01) – 65% off



Everything Else – Week 2