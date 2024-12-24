Week two of Nintendo’s Holiday Sale on the Switch eShop brings some big hitters
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring—except this guy, bringing you the scoop on Week Two of Nintendo’s Holiday Sale for 2024.
This week is a treasure trove of exciting new additions, including games and DLC that have never been on sale before. Many titles are hitting all-time low prices, and it’s not just minor releases—Nintendo has really pulled out all the stops this time.
As always, we’ll share some of Nintendo’s highlights, followed by our top picks. Don’t forget, most of the discounts from week one are still live. Be sure to check the end dates, as they vary depending on the title. This article includes everything on the eShop on sale since Sunday 21st of December as well.
Merry Christmas everyone, Ham responsibly.
Nintendo’s Highlights – Week 2
The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game has never been on sale before today, Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s expansion is at an all time low at this price.
✚ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass (Nintendo) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 20% off
✚ Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise (Nintendo) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 20% off
✚ Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) – $39.20 (Usually $56.00, ends 06/01) – 30% off
✚ Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Mojang) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 06/01) -50% off
✚ Stair Closet Escape Simulator (WB Games) – $24.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 31/12) – 75% off
✚ EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition (EA) – $59.97 (Usually $119.95, ends 30/12) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $5.20 (Usually $26.00, ends 04/01) – 80% off
✚ Just Dance 2025 Edition (Ubisoft) – $41.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/12) – 50% off
✚ LEGO Harry Potter Collection (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 01/01) – 40% off
Vooks Team Highlights – Week 2
All Time Lows
✚ Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania (Motion Twin) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 50% off
✚ Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Panic) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/01) –30% off
✚ Shadows Over Loathing (Asymmetric) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 33% off
Matches Lowest
✚ Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Nintendo) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Good Job! (Nintendo) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 30% off
✚ Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Blasphemous 2 (Team17) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/01) – 50% off
First Party
✚ 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 06/01) – 30% off
✚ Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) – $33.30 (Usually $49.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) – $29.35 (Usually $41.95, ends 06/01) – 30% off
✚ Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Miitopia (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/01) – 30% off
✚ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 33% off
Third Party and Indie
✚ Sifu (SLOCLAP) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/01) – 60% off
✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Dave the Diver (NEXON) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/12) – 30% off
✚ COCOON (Annapurna) – $22.16 (Usually $36.95, ends 08/01) –40% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $5.44 (Usually $16.00, ends 06/01) – 66% off
✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/01) – 81% off
✚ Promenade (RED ART GAMES) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 1/01) – 50% off
✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/01) – 75% off
✚ Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive) – $25.86 (Usually $36.95, ends 08/01) – 30% off
✚ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/01) – 80% off
✚ OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (Netflix) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/01) – 60% off
✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Microsoft Studios) – $9.88 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/01) – 67% off
✚ Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/01) – 67% off
✚ What the Dub?! (Wide Right Interactive) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/01) – 65% off
Everything Else – Week 2
|Game Name / Publisher
|Current
|Regular
|Sale Ends
|% off
|16-Bit Soccer (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$5.99
|23-Jan
|75%
|2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$4.05
|$13.50
|5-Jan
|70%
|51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo)
|$41.95
|$59.95
|6-Jan
|30%
|A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital)
|$5.99
|$39.95
|12-Jan
|85%
|A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|A Winter’s Daydream (Sometimes You)
|$4.50
|$9.00
|12-Jan
|50%
|ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross (SUCCESS GAMES)
|$1.99
|$19.99
|5-Jan
|90%
|Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|Adventure Escape Room Bundle (M9 GAMES)
|$18.69
|$26.70
|31-Dec
|30%
|Adventure Field 4 (Elushis)
|$7.74
|$12.90
|20-Jan
|40%
|Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$3.60
|$12.00
|5-Jan
|70%
|Aeternum Quest (Elushis)
|$7.74
|$12.90
|20-Jan
|40%
|Air Hockey (Sabec)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|20-Jan
|80%
|Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|23-Jan
|80%
|American Fugitive (Curve Digital)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|12-Jan
|80%
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
|$53.30
|$79.95
|6-Jan
|33%
|Animal Fun Puzzle – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game for toddlers and kids (winterworks)
|$5.99
|$11.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Animal Fun for Toddlers and Kids (winterworks)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Animal Learning Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids (winterworks)
|$6.49
|$12.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids(winterworks)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Animals for Toddlers (winterworks)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|April’s Diary (SOFT SOURCE)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|7-Jan
|70%
|Art Sqool (RedDeer.Games)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|6-Jan
|90%
|Astro Flame: Starfighter (Sometimes You)
|$9.00
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|40%
|Autonauts (Curve Digital)
|$5.99
|$29.99
|12-Jan
|80%
|Azure Saga: Pathfinder DELUXE Edition (Toge Productions)
|$3.37
|$13.50
|28-Dec
|75%
|BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio)
|$2.99
|$11.99
|6-Jan
|75%
|BIRFIA (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$4.49
|5-Jan
|67%
|Baby Puzzle – First Learning Shapes for Toddlers (winterworks)
|$9.99
|$19.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|6-Jan
|60%
|Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids – Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals (winterworks)
|$6.49
|$12.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG (Ukiyo Publishing)
|$21.49
|$42.99
|14-Jan
|50%
|Battlezone Gold Edition (RebellionInteract)
|$5.25
|$52.50
|6-Jan
|90%
|Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|6-Jan
|60%
|Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital)
|$3.37
|$22.50
|12-Jan
|85%
|Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo)
|$33.30
|$49.95
|6-Jan
|33%
|Big Top Best Kids Games Bundle (McPeppergames)
|$112.38
|$149.85
|22-Jan
|25%
|Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun (McPeppergames)
|$82.50
|$110.00
|22-Jan
|25%
|Birds and Blocks (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$5.99
|23-Jan
|75%
|Birds and Blocks 2 (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|23-Jan
|80%
|Blasphemous 2 (Team17)
|$22.47
|$44.95
|18-Jan
|50%
|Bloo Kid (winterworks)
|$5.24
|$10.49
|31-Dec
|50%
|Bloo Kid 2 (winterworks)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|31-Dec
|50%
|Bloons TD 5 (Ninja Kiwi)
|$14.29
|$21.99
|30-Dec
|35%
|Board Games (Sabec)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|19-Jan
|70%
|Bomber Crew (Curve Digital)
|$5.79
|$28.99
|12-Jan
|80%
|Bonito Days (Studio Somewhere)
|$1.94
|$12.99
|2-Jan
|85%
|Bowling (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|Brief Battles (JUICY CUPCAKE)
|$1.72
|$21.50
|14-Jan
|92%
|Bright Lights of Svetlov (Sometimes You)
|$9.00
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|40%
|Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Minis)
|$1.50
|$6.00
|22-Jan
|75%
|Bullseye™ (Sabec)
|$4.32
|$21.60
|20-Jan
|80%
|Bus Driving Simulator 22 (SC Ovilex Soft)
|$4.55
|$41.99
|23-Jan
|89%
|Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN)
|$1.50
|$4.50
|22-Jan
|67%
|Car Wash – Cars & Trucks Garage Game for Toddlers & Kids(winterworks)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|6-Jan
|60%
|Cat and Ghostly Road (Sometimes You)
|$9.00
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|40%
|Chess (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Classic Games (Sabec)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|19-Jan
|70%
|Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition (Diplodocus Games)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|6-Jan
|50%
|Creepy Tale: Some Other Place (Sometimes You)
|$10.50
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|30%
|Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$6.00
|23-Jan
|75%
|Croc’s World 2 (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|23-Jan
|80%
|Croc’s World 3 (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$5.99
|23-Jan
|75%
|Croc’s World 4 (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$5.99
|23-Jan
|75%
|Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|23-Jan
|80%
|CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan)
|$1.94
|$12.99
|6-Jan
|85%
|Culinary Cooking Master Simulator (DEZVOLT GAMES)
|$1.99
|$19.99
|5-Jan
|90%
|Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
|$18.75
|$37.50
|23-Jan
|50%
|Death Squared (SMG Studio)
|$2.24
|$14.99
|22-Jan
|85%
|Defenders of Ekron: Definitive Edition (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$5.85
|$19.50
|5-Jan
|70%
|Despotism 3k (Gameplay First)
|$2.47
|$16.50
|23-Jan
|85%
|Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders (RedDeer.Games)
|$2.99
|$19.50
|6-Jan
|85%
|Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch)
|$5.39
|$17.99
|22-Jan
|70%
|Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio)
|$2.99
|$19.99
|6-Jan
|85%
|Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney Electronic Content)
|$10.48
|$29.95
|5-Jan
|65%
|Disney Illusion Island (Disney Electronic Content)
|$41.95
|$59.95
|6-Jan
|30%
|Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo)
|$29.35
|$41.95
|6-Jan
|30%
|Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games(Erlano)
|$1.99
|$39.99
|5-Jan
|95%
|Driving School Sim (SC Ovilex Soft)
|$2.99
|$22.50
|23-Jan
|87%
|Drowning (Sometimes You)
|$2.25
|$4.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|Dungeon Munchies (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$6.52
|$21.75
|5-Jan
|70%
|Educational and Learning Bundle – 5 in 1 (winterworks)
|$22.49
|$44.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Embr (Curve Digital)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|12-Jan
|80%
|FIA European Truck Racing Championship (Nacon)
|$7.50
|$75.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|Fae Farm (Phoenix Labs)
|$47.95
|$79.95
|6-Jan
|40%
|Farmslider (2Awesome Studio)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|6-Jan
|60%
|Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous Europe)
|$41.95
|$69.95
|6-Jan
|40%
|Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$9.99
|5-Jan
|85%
|Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|5-Jan
|80%
|Fishing Star World Tour (WFS)
|$22.50
|$37.50
|23-Jan
|40%
|Flight Sim 2019 (SC Ovilex Soft)
|$2.65
|$19.99
|23-Jan
|87%
|For The King (Curve Digital)
|$11.25
|$37.50
|12-Jan
|70%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2)
|$30.00
|$60.00
|3-Jan
|50%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (CyberConnect2)
|$54.00
|$90.00
|3-Jan
|40%
|GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO)
|$51.59
|$85.99
|12-Jan
|40%
|Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan)
|$8.25
|$15.00
|6-Jan
|45%
|Georifters (SOFT SOURCE)
|$13.80
|$46.00
|7-Jan
|70%
|Golf With Your Friends (Team17)
|$9.88
|$29.95
|18-Jan
|67%
|Good Job! (Nintendo)
|$21.00
|$30.00
|6-Jan
|30%
|Graze Counter GM (Sanuk)
|$9.37
|$18.75
|5-Jan
|50%
|Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios)
|$7.50
|$30.00
|22-Jan
|75%
|Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA)
|$14.40
|$18.00
|5-Jan
|20%
|Hero Hours Contract (Stephen OGorman)
|$3.46
|$4.95
|2-Jan
|30%
|Hero Hours Contract 2: A Factory for Magical Girls (Stephen OGorman)
|$2.10
|$3.00
|2-Jan
|30%
|Home Escape (Pat-o-logic Studio)
|$1.69
|$2.79
|21-Jan
|39%
|Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio)
|$2.70
|$9.00
|6-Jan
|70%
|Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|12-Jan
|80%
|Howling Village: Echoes (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$2.70
|$9.00
|5-Jan
|70%
|Hue (Curve Digital)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|80%
|Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital)
|$9.00
|$30.00
|12-Jan
|70%
|I Got Isekai’d into a Shmup (TOMAGameStudio)
|$9.75
|$19.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games)
|$1.50
|$14.85
|5-Jan
|90%
|Immortal Planet (Monster Couch)
|$6.59
|$21.99
|22-Jan
|70%
|Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|6-Jan
|60%
|Isolation Story (Elushis)
|$5.07
|$14.50
|20-Jan
|65%
|It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|12-Jan
|50%
|JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|22-Jan
|60%
|Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio)
|$2.99
|$11.99
|6-Jan
|75%
|Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$5.99
|23-Jan
|75%
|Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|23-Jan
|80%
|Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens (SOFT SOURCE)
|$6.93
|$23.10
|7-Jan
|70%
|Just Die Already (Curve Digital)
|$4.19
|$20.99
|12-Jan
|80%
|Kid’s Art Coloring Book (Soroka Games)
|$1.50
|$7.49
|23-Jan
|80%
|Kitten’s Head Football (Soroka Games)
|$2.39
|$11.99
|23-Jan
|80%
|Kittens and Yarn (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$4.49
|5-Jan
|67%
|Knight Squad (Chainsawesome)
|$4.50
|$22.50
|5-Jan
|80%
|Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome)
|$10.75
|$21.50
|5-Jan
|50%
|Knight’s Castle – Medieval Minigames for Toddlers and Kids(winterworks)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition (LEVEL-5)
|$29.95
|$59.95
|6-Jan
|50%
|Last Encounter (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$19.99
|5-Jan
|92%
|Life Sim Bundle (Nacon)
|$54.00
|$135.00
|12-Jan
|60%
|Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan)
|$5.85
|$9.00
|6-Jan
|35%
|Lo-Fi Haiku: Coffee and Chill (Pat-o-logic Studio)
|$5.25
|$10.50
|22-Jan
|50%
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN)
|$1.50
|$6.00
|22-Jan
|75%
|Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio)
|$2.99
|$11.99
|6-Jan
|75%
|Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio)
|$13.50
|$15.00
|6-Jan
|10%
|Lumini (2Awesome Studio)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|6-Jan
|80%
|Manual Samuel (Curve Digital)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|80%
|Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo)
|$53.30
|$79.95
|6-Jan
|33%
|Miitopia (Nintendo)
|$48.95
|$69.95
|6-Jan
|30%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star (Fantastico Studio)
|$11.25
|$22.50
|27-Dec
|50%
|Mind Scanners (Brave At Night)
|$2.19
|$21.99
|21-Jan
|90%
|Modern Combat Blackout (Gameloft)
|$3.00
|$12.00
|13-Jan
|75%
|Monster Truck Championship (Nacon)
|$6.00
|$60.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|Moon Lander (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital)
|$3.99
|$19.95
|12-Jan
|80%
|Moving Out (Team17)
|$7.50
|$37.50
|18-Jan
|80%
|My Coloring Book 2 (Baltoro Minis)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|22-Jan
|80%
|My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book (Soroka Games)
|$1.50
|$6.99
|23-Jan
|79%
|My Fantastic Ranch (Nacon)
|$12.00
|$60.00
|12-Jan
|80%
|My Little Riding Champion (Nacon)
|$5.25
|$52.50
|12-Jan
|90%
|NAIAD (HiWarp)
|$27.00
|$30.00
|5-Jan
|10%
|NORTH (Sometimes You)
|$2.25
|$4.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|Need for Drive – Car Racing (Testagamercreations)
|$1.69
|$14.99
|6-Jan
|89%
|New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo)
|$53.30
|$79.95
|6-Jan
|33%
|Night Vision (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
|$39.20
|$56.00
|6-Jan
|30%
|OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeer.Games)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|7-Jan
|80%
|OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio)
|$1.50
|$9.99
|22-Jan
|85%
|OVERPASS™ (Nacon)
|$8.39
|$83.95
|12-Jan
|90%
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Team17)
|$19.36
|$56.95
|18-Jan
|66%
|PIPELINE PANIC (SOFT SOURCE)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|7-Jan
|70%
|POOL (Sabec)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|20-Jan
|80%
|PROJECT : KNIGHT (Elushis)
|$4.50
|$7.50
|20-Jan
|40%
|PROJECT : KNIGHT™ 2 Dusk of Souls (Elushis)
|$5.99
|$9.99
|20-Jan
|40%
|Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$6.00
|23-Jan
|75%
|Paint (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|23-Jan
|90%
|Party Games (Sabec)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|19-Jan
|70%
|Party Trivia (Sabec)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|20-Jan
|80%
|Penko Park (Ghostbutter)
|$6.30
|$21.00
|5-Jan
|70%
|Piano (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Pode (Henchman&Goon)
|$16.49
|$32.99
|5-Jan
|50%
|Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital)
|$3.37
|$22.50
|12-Jan
|85%
|Puzzle Bundle for Toddlers and Kids – 7 in 1 (winterworks)
|$29.50
|$59.00
|31-Dec
|50%
|Puzzle Bundle: inbento + Golf Peaks (7Levels)
|$1.56
|$12.00
|23-Jan
|87%
|Puzzle Collection (Soroka Games)
|$1.50
|$6.99
|23-Jan
|79%
|Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (winterworks)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio)
|$5.25
|$10.50
|27-Dec
|50%
|Rainswept (2Awesome Studio)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|6-Jan
|80%
|Real Driving Sim (SC Ovilex Soft)
|$2.65
|$19.99
|23-Jan
|87%
|Regina & Mac (Diplodocus Games)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|6-Jan
|50%
|Regina & Mac World (Diplodocus Games)
|$2.99
|$5.99
|6-Jan
|50%
|Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan)
|$5.85
|$9.00
|6-Jan
|35%
|Rift Keeper (Sometimes You)
|$7.50
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|50%
|Robox (Sabec)
|$3.33
|$16.65
|20-Jan
|80%
|Rogue Trooper Redux (RebellionInteract)
|$3.75
|$37.50
|6-Jan
|90%
|Roguebook (Nacon)
|$3.75
|$37.50
|12-Jan
|90%
|Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN)
|$1.50
|$4.50
|22-Jan
|67%
|Route Me Mail and Delivery Co (Elushis)
|$3.46
|$9.90
|20-Jan
|65%
|Rush Rally Origins (Brownmonster)
|$5.99
|$19.99
|5-Jan
|70%
|STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch)
|$4.48
|$14.95
|22-Jan
|70%
|STELLATUM (Sometimes You)
|$7.50
|$15.00
|12-Jan
|50%
|Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
|$35.66
|$50.95
|5-Jan
|30%
|Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital)
|$4.50
|$22.50
|12-Jan
|80%
|Shadows Over Loathing (Asymmetric)
|$20.10
|$30.00
|6-Jan
|33%
|Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns(Baltoro Games)
|$1.50
|$45.00
|23-Jan
|97%
|Ship Sim 2020 (SC Ovilex Soft)
|$2.65
|$19.99
|23-Jan
|87%
|Sifu (SLOCLAP)
|$24.00
|$60.00
|23-Jan
|60%
|Sir Tincan – Adventures in the Castle (winterworks)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|31-Dec
|50%
|Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital)
|$4.50
|$30.00
|12-Jan
|85%
|Snakes & Ladders (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (RebellionInteract)
|$10.50
|$52.50
|6-Jan
|80%
|Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract)
|$15.00
|$60.00
|6-Jan
|75%
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract)
|$10.50
|$52.50
|6-Jan
|80%
|SongPop Party (Gameloft)
|$14.99
|$29.99
|13-Jan
|50%
|Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan)
|$6.49
|$12.99
|6-Jan
|50%
|Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Curve Digital)
|$7.19
|$35.99
|12-Jan
|80%
|Space Moth Lunar Edition (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$3.15
|$10.50
|5-Jan
|70%
|Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich)
|$2.99
|$4.50
|22-Jan
|34%
|Special Ops (Sabec)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|19-Jan
|70%
|Speed & Precision Collection (BoomHits)
|$10.79
|$26.99
|19-Jan
|60%
|Spinfrog: All aboard the Frogcopter (Studio Somewhere)
|$3.51
|$23.40
|2-Jan
|85%
|Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
|$53.30
|$79.95
|6-Jan
|33%
|Sprout Valley + Bit Orchard: Animal Valley (RedDeer.Games)
|$3.00
|$30.00
|6-Jan
|90%
|Spy Alarm (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Star Hunter DX (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$4.00
|$13.35
|5-Jan
|70%
|Steamburg (Monster Couch)
|$2.25
|$7.50
|22-Jan
|70%
|Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror(Testagamercreations)
|$1.59
|$15.00
|5-Jan
|89%
|Strange Brigade (RebellionInteract)
|$11.25
|$75.00
|6-Jan
|85%
|Stunt Driver Collection (BoomBit Games)
|$10.80
|$27.00
|20-Jan
|60%
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
|$53.30
|$79.95
|6-Jan
|33%
|Super One More Jump (SMG Studio)
|$1.50
|$7.99
|22-Jan
|81%
|TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge (Nacon)
|$7.50
|$75.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (Nacon)
|$9.00
|$90.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|Table Tennis (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|20-Jan
|80%
|Talk it Out: Handheld Game (Pat-o-logic Studio)
|$3.49
|$6.99
|21-Jan
|50%
|Tennis World Tour 2 (Nacon)
|$9.00
|$90.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch)
|$2.25
|$7.50
|22-Jan
|70%
|The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business(Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$3.99
|$7.99
|5-Jan
|50%
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN)
|$1.50
|$6.00
|22-Jan
|75%
|The Atla Archives (Elushis)
|$5.94
|$16.99
|20-Jan
|65%
|The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio)
|$2.99
|$11.99
|6-Jan
|75%
|The Fall of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN)
|$3.00
|$4.50
|22-Jan
|33%
|The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games)
|$7.50
|$15.00
|30-Dec
|50%
|The Legacy: Forgotten Gates (FIVE-BN STUDIO)
|$12.60
|$21.00
|5-Jan
|40%
|The Legacy: The Tree of Might (FIVE-BN STUDIO)
|$12.60
|$21.00
|5-Jan
|40%
|The Mooseman (Sometimes You)
|$5.25
|$10.50
|12-Jan
|50%
|The Rainsdowne Players (Stephen OGorman)
|$1.72
|$2.47
|2-Jan
|30%
|The Red Lantern (Kepler Interactive)
|$4.94
|$32.95
|23-Jan
|85%
|The Survivalists™ (Team17)
|$3.75
|$37.50
|18-Jan
|90%
|The Swindle (Curve Digital)
|$3.37
|$22.50
|12-Jan
|85%
|The Tower of Beatrice (Sometimes You)
|$4.50
|$9.00
|12-Jan
|50%
|The Unicorn Princess (Nacon)
|$5.25
|$52.50
|12-Jan
|90%
|The VideoKid (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$3.30
|$6.60
|5-Jan
|50%
|Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch)
|$7.49
|$24.99
|22-Jan
|70%
|Tracks – Toybox Edition (Excalibur Games)
|$18.00
|$30.00
|6-Jan
|40%
|Truck Simulator USA (SC Ovilex Soft)
|$2.65
|$13.99
|23-Jan
|81%
|Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games)
|$3.00
|$6.00
|5-Jan
|50%
|V-Rally 4 (Nacon)
|$7.50
|$75.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|Velocity®2X (Curve Digital)
|$3.37
|$22.50
|12-Jan
|85%
|Verlet Swing (SOFT SOURCE)
|$15.75
|$22.50
|7-Jan
|30%
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon)
|$7.50
|$75.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon)
|$7.50
|$75.00
|12-Jan
|90%
|Water Balloon Mania (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|23-Jan
|80%
|West of Loathing (Asymmetric)
|$5.44
|$16.00
|6-Jan
|66%
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital)
|$3.37
|$22.50
|12-Jan
|85%
|Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER)
|$1.59
|$14.90
|7-Jan
|89%
|WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom (althi)
|$13.50
|$45.00
|12-Jan
|70%
|Worms Rumble (Team17)
|$1.79
|$17.95
|18-Jan
|90%
|Wurroom (Sometimes You)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|12-Jan
|50%
|Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER)
|$1.69
|$19.99
|7-Jan
|92%
|Yellow Fins (Sprakelsoft)
|$1.50
|$5.99
|23-Jan
|75%
|Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo)
|$53.30
|$79.95
|6-Jan
|33%
|Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan)
|$5.85
|$9.00
|6-Jan
|35%
|ZikSquare (TOMAGameStudio)
|$2.99
|$10.50
|12-Jan
|72%
|Zodiacats (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$4.49
|5-Jan
|67%
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War (RebellionInteract)
|$15.00
|$75.00
|6-Jan
|80%
|Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract)
|$7.87
|$52.50
|6-Jan
|85%
|Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Disney Electronic Content)
|$7.85
|$22.45
|5-Jan
|65%