Nintendo’s Holiday Sale kicks off on the Switch eShop, with more to come

You might have noticed last week’s eShop sale article was missing. There wasn’t a single game to report on, so we skipped it and figured something was up—and that something is Nintendo’s Holiday eShop Sale.

There’s a range of games on sale. We’ll highlight Nintendo’s picks, some of our own, and try to point out titles that are at all-time low prices or rarely go on sale.

The sale ends on January 12th for most items, so if there’s 10% off eShop cards for Boxing Day, you can safely wait until then. Nintendo will also be adding more games to the sale on December 24th and December 30th—it’s a good thing I don’t have a social life.

Nintendo’s Highlights

✚ EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition (Electronic Arts) – $59.97 (Usually $119.95, ends 30/12) – 50% off

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $26.38 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/12) – 67% off

✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $4.79 (Usually $47.95, ends 10/01) – 90% off

✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 01/01) – 40% off

✚ Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA) – $56.21 (Usually $74.95, ends 29/12) – 25% off

✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/12) – 75% off

✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $5.20 (Usually $26.00, ends 04/01) – 80% off

✚ MONSTER HUNTER RISE (CAPCOM) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off

✚ DRAGON BALL FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/01) – 84% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.58 (Usually $23.95, ends 29/12) – 60% off

Vooks Team Highlights

✚ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA) – $21.23 (Usually $84.95, ends 29/12) – 75% off

✚ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/01) – 75% off

✚ Crossy Road Castle (Hipster Whale) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 29/12) – 67% off

✚ Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $3.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 82% off

✚ GRIS (Devolver Digital) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 29/12) – 80% off

✚ Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (THQ Nordic) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 65% off

✚ Metal Slug Tactics (DotEmu) – $31.02 (Usually $36.50, ends 12/01) – 15% off

✚ OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Square Enix) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 29/12) – 60% off

✚ OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (Square Enix) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (Square Enix) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/12) – 60% off

✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $7.57 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off

✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off

✚ Pentiment (Microsoft Studios) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/12) – 40% off

✚ Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition (SEGA) – $64.97 (Usually $129.95, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ PowerWash Simulator (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $21.66 (Usually $30.95, ends 29/12) – 30% off

✚ Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle (Bethesda) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 29/12) – 60% off

✚ Return to Monkey Island (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Risk of Rain 2 (Gearbox Publishing) – $8.73 (Usually $34.95, ends 10/01) – 75% off

✚ Road 96 (PLAION) – $4.49 (Usually $29.96, ends 29/12) – 85% off

✚ Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off

✚ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (KONAMI) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/12) – 60% off

✚ Turok Trilogy Bundle (Nightdive Studios) – $26.70 (Usually $89.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off

Everything else