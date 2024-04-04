Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gear coming to Uniqlo
Uniqlo have announced a new range of Nintendo themed gear is heading to their stores, this time for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So far it’s only been announced for Japan, but like nearly all of these gaming collaborations they end up finding their way into Australian stores at some point.
There’s a range of shits for adults and for kids, the one with the Koroks hiding behind the pocket, and the orange Blood Moon are our pick of the bunch. The Addison one is quite funny too.
We’ll let you know if they’re coming this way.
