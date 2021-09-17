Pokémon All-Stars Uniqlo collection launch next week in Australia

A new range of Pokémon shirts are launching at Uniqlo later this month. The All-Stars collection launched early in the year for the northern hemisphere and now it’s starting to warm up here it’s out turn.

It’s not an overly big collection with just 18 items (at least so far), but there’s some thing for nearly everyone.

Still waiting on that Animal Crossing New Horizons collection to drop though Uniqlo, chop chop.

Thanks to Will for the tip!