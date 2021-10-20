766
Uniqlo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons gear hitting Australia in November

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 20, 2021

We reported all the way back in April that Animal Crossing: New Horizons gear was coming to Uniqlo – and now we know when we’re getting it.

From early November, the New Horizons range will come to Australian Uniqlo stores; 25 designs are coming ranging from baby gear, adults and items like towels.

All the goods coming are pictured below, don’t forget there are Uniqlo items you can unlock in the game as well.

