New Animal Crossing: New Horizons range coming to Uniqlo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the next game to get a range at Uniqlo. So far, this new collection is only for Japan, but eventually, some of the designs end up making their way to Australia – at some point.





































If any three of the designs, you’ll also be able to get this little themed pouch as well.

It’s not just Animal Crossing designs in real life. Uniqlo designs are coming to the game as well. No word if they’ll be added to the game in other regions. Also, sorry, there’s only this tiny JPG of it as well.

We’ll let you know if the designs come to Australian Uniqlo stores.