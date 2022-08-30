Wii U and 3DS receive firmware updates as adding eShop credit on the console ends 

The phased shutdown of the Nintendo eShop on the 3DS and Wii U continued today with Nintendo removing the ability to add eShop credit on the consoles was removed. You can still add credit to your Nintendo Account which is linked to those systems if you want to buy anything from the eShop before the planned shutdown on March 27th 2023.

The two firmwares released today for the 3DS and Wii U don’t really have anything to do with the closure officially as they are listed as stability updates. Which you know is always fun.

We’ve put together a guide for what to buy on the Wii U eShop before it shuts down here. Remember all games will remain re-downloadable for the “foreseeable future”.