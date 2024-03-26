Nintendo Switch firmware jumps to version 18.0.0

Advertisement

This morning Nintendo has released a new firmware for the Nintendo Switch with the version number jumping from the seventeens to version 18.0.0. With a whole number jump you’d expect something more than just stability fixes, and you’d be right – but don’t get too excited.

Version 18.0.0 adds a 15 minute option to the auto sleep options, and Korean translations to the Nintendo Switch parental controls introductory video. Riveting stuff.

Oh yeah and there’s “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.”