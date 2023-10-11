Nintendo Switch firmware updated to version 17.0.0
This morning Nintendo has updated the Nintendo Switch firmware a whole version number 17.0.0. It was previously in the sixteens, a whole major number update surely means a bountiful update full of new features and additions to the system.
Let’s take a look at the change notes…
Ver. 17.0.0 (Released October 10, 2023)
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
Never mind then…
