2063
0

Nintendo Switch firmware updated to version 17.0.0

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 11, 2023
Advertisement

This morning Nintendo has updated the Nintendo Switch firmware a whole version number 17.0.0. It was previously in the sixteens, a whole major number update surely means a bountiful update full of new features and additions to the system.

Let’s take a look at the change notes…

Ver. 17.0.0 (Released October 10, 2023)

  • General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Never mind then…

What's your reaction?
Awesome
28%
Oh wow!
11%
Great
11%
Fresh
11%
Hmm
11%
Disappointing!
22%
Grrrr
6%
Posted In
General
Tags
firmware
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment