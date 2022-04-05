New Nintendo Switch firmware reminds you of expiring Platinum Points
Are you always forgetting when your My Nintendo Platinum Points expire? Well, the new Nintendo Switch firmware has your back.
Nintendo Switch firmware version 14.1.0 was released earlier today with just one change in the release notes. If your platinum coins are going to expire, you’ll now get a notification about it on the system.
“Platinum Point Notification Settings” has been added under Notifications in System Settings.
– Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
– Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.
Platinum Points can be used on the My Nintendo Store, and also in the new Rewards and Missions section of the Switch. They can also be earned there.