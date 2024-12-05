Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W49) Blocked

Advertisement

With the massive Black Friday sale now behind us, we’re back to our regular programming of weekly sales—at least until there’s another week full of lackluster deals, in which case we’ll just skip it to save everyone some time. Now that the big sale is firmly in the rearview mirror, all developers can once again put their games on discount.

It was actually hard to pull this week’s sales with some sort of blocking going on not allowing us to scrape the data, but we got it working in the end. Looking at the list now though, was it worth it?

So, what’s on offer this week.

This week’s highlights: Um, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Recommendations anyone?

✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 04/01) – 65% off

✚ 112 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/01) – 95% off

✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 17/12) – 70% off

✚ 4×4 Dirt Track (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ 4×4 Offroad Driver (BoomHits) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $24.49, ends 05/01) – 94% off

✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $34.99, ends 05/01) – 96% off

✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/01) – 66% off

✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/01) – 66% off

✚ A HERO AND A GARDEN (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ A YEAR OF SPRINGS (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/01) – 66% off

✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off

✚ Adventure Horror Bundle (Ratalaika Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ Aery – Calm Mind 3 (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/12) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Cyber City (EpiXR Games) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 22/12) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/12) – 50% off

✚ Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Microids) – $4.18 (Usually $34.99, ends 04/01) – 88% off

✚ Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator (Megame) – $4.19 (Usually $6.99, ends 22/12) – 40% off

✚ Akinofa (Pixel Lantern) – $2.09 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 01/01) – 40% off

✚ Angels with Scaly Wings (Ratalaika Games) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ Animal Puzzle – Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Anime Dance-Off – Around the World (EpiXR Games) – $4.07 (Usually $16.30, ends 29/12) – 75% off

✚ Aquadine (Ratalaika Games) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Archery Club (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Astro Bears (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $10.99, ends 05/01) – 86% off

✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle 5-in-1 (McPeppergames) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 04/01) – 25% off

✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (Microids) – $2.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 04/01) – 90% off

✚ Back in 1995 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3PUBLISHER) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/12) – 70% off

✚ Balloon Pop – Learning Games for preschool Kids & Toddlers – Learn numbers, letters, shapes and colours in 14 languages(McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $3.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 09/12) – 80% off

✚ Bard’s Gold – Nintendo Switch Edition (Pixel Lantern) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ Big City Driver: Truck Parking Simulator (Megame) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/12) – 20% off

✚ Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack (McPeppergames) – $56.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 04/01) – 25% off

✚ Bike Jump (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Black Wolf (eastasiasoft) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/12) – 50% off

✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/01) – 75% off

✚ Brotherhood United (eastasiasoft) – $2.98 (Usually $12.45, ends 01/01) – 76% off

✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Car Driver Ultimate (BoomHits) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Car Games for Kids & Toddlers Bundle 3 in 1 (McPeppergames) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/01) – 25% off

✚ Car Parking Simulator (BoomHits) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomHits) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ City Driving Simulator (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ City Stunt Driver (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ City Traffic Driver (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Colony Defense – The Ultimate Minimalist Tower Base Defense Game (McPeppergames) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Concept Destruction (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Construction Site Driver (BoomHits) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Cooking Festival (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/01) – 92% off

✚ Cookulo (Adrian Corpuz) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/12) – 20% off

✚ Crazy Gravity (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ DISTRAINT 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ DISTRAINT Collection (Ratalaika Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/01) – 66% off

✚ Death Park (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/12) – 50% off

✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Don’t Touch this Button! (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Dream (Winking) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Dream Park Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ Dream Town Island (Kairosoft) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Dungeon Village (Kairosoft) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 67% off

✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/12) – 80% off

✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3PUBLISHER) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/12) – 55% off

✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.49, ends 05/01) – 88% off

✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (BoomHits) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/12) – 75% off

✚ Even the Ocean (Ratalaika Games) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/01) – 86% off

✚ Farm Tycoon (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/01) – 95% off

✚ Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook (Ratalaika Games) – $9.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $1.53 (Usually $22.95, ends 02/01) – 93% off

✚ FoxyLand Collection (Ratalaika Games) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/12) – 50% off

✚ Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $19.50(Usually $30.00, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids and Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 67% off

✚ Gleylancer and Gynoug: Classic Shmups Pack (Ratalaika Games) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 20/12) – 30% off

✚ God Damn The Garden (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ Greedroid (PLiCy) – $9.90 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/12) – 45% off

✚ Greedy Snake (Max Interactive Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ HEROINE ANTHEM ZERO episode 1 (Winking) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Hamster Bob (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/01) – 81% off

✚ Hentai Girls: College Romance (Pakotime) – $5.16 (Usually $15.50, ends 01/01) – 67% off

✚ Horror Tale 2: Samantha (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/12) – 50% off

✚ Hot Springs Story (Kairosoft) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 67% off

✚ HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 17/12) – 50% off

✚ Jet Ski Rush (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/01) – 75% off

✚ Jump Into The Plane (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 04/01) – 50% off

✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/01) – 87% off

✚ Laser Brain Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/12) – 70% off

✚ Long Live The Queen (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/12) – 30% off

✚ LoveChoice (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ March to a Million (Kairosoft) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 67% off

✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $6.49, ends 05/01) – 77% off

✚ Medical Herbs Bundle – Bio Inc. Redemption + Weedcraft Inc (Klabater) – $19.19 (Usually $47.99, ends 25/12) – 60% off

✚ Mega Mall Story2 (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $14.75 (Usually $59.00, ends 02/01) – 75% off

✚ Monster Truck Arena (BoomHits) – $2.99 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/12) – 83% off

✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ My Butler (D3PUBLISHER) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/12) – 60% off

✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/12) – 50% off

✚ My Secret Pets! (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/12) – 60% off

✚ My Universe – Fashion Boutique (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 04/01) – 90% off

✚ My Universe Discovery Collection 2 (Microids) – $15.00 (Usually $120.00, ends 04/01) – 88% off

✚ Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Whitethorn Digital) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/12) – 10% off

✚ New York City Driver (BoomHits) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3PUBLISHER) – $29.52 (Usually $72.00, ends 25/12) – 59% off

✚ Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62(Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 35% off

✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/01) – 75% off

✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/01) – 60% off

✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3PUBLISHER) – $20.70 (Usually $90.00, ends 25/12) – 77% off

✚ Outer Terror (Ratalaika Games) – $9.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ PICO PARK (TECOPARK) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/12) – 20% off

✚ Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll (Dolores Ent.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/12) – 80% off

✚ Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $2.20 (Usually $11.00, ends 25/12) – 80% off

✚ Paradise Island Driver (BoomHits) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Parasite Pack (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Pet Shop Snacks (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/01) – 83% off

✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 05/01) – 86% off

✚ Plantabi: Little Garden (Adrian Corpuz) – $8.28 (Usually $10.35, ends 25/12) – 20% off

✚ Plunderer’s Adventures (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/12) – 80% off

✚ Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Pressure Overdrive (Chasing Carrots ) – $6.79 (Usually $16.99, ends 02/01) – 60% off

✚ Pretty Girls Escape (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/12) – 60% off

✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/12) – 80% off

✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $5.96 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 74% off

✚ Quarry Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/12) – 75% off

✚ Race Track Driver (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Raft Life (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (Untold Tales) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/12) – 80% off

✚ Reminiscence in the Night (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Road To Guangdong (Excalibur Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/12) – 80% off

✚ Road of Death (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Robolt (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/12) – 50% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 (EnjoyUp Games) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/01) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/01) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/01) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/01) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ SUDOKU – GAME FOR KIDS (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/12) – 87% off

✚ SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT) – $13.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 03/01) – 60% off

✚ Seduction: A Monk’s Fate (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ Shockman Collection Vol. 1 (Ratalaika Games) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 20/12) – 30% off

✚ Shopping Mall Parking Lot (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/01) – 75% off

✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off

✚ Stickman’s Arena (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/12) – 50% off

✚ Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Rokaplay) – $7.49 (Usually $37.49, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ Strange Field Football (Wildbus Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/01) – 50% off

✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/12) – 80% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 31/12) – 73% off

✚ Sugar Tanks Arena (EpiXR Games) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 08/12) – 50% off

✚ Suicide Guy Collection (ChubbyPixel) – $4.95 (Usually $16.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/01) – 85% off

✚ Super Car Driver (BoomHits) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Super Club Tennis (Max Interactive Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/12) – 75% off

✚ Super Hero Driving School (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Super Sunny Island (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/01) – 80% off

✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/12) – 50% off

✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3PUBLISHER) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/12) – 60% off

✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/01) – 67% off

✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/12) – 60% off

✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/12) – 50% off

✚ The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (CD PROJEKT) – $9.09 (Usually $25.99, ends 26/12) – 65% off

✚ The Golf (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/12) – 70% off

✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3PUBLISHER) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 25/12) – 60% off

✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/12) – 60% off

✚ The Pyraplex (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $23.99, ends 05/01) – 94% off

✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $20.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 26/12) – 65% off

✚ Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/12) – 65% off

✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/12) – 75% off

✚ Tools Up! Ultimate Edition (Untold Tales) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/12) – 80% off

✚ Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Ultimate Children Fun Pack Games Collection 6 in 1 (McPeppergames) – $41.17 (Usually $54.90, ends 04/01) – 25% off

✚ Unhatched (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $8.19, ends 05/01) – 82% off

✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/01) – 80% off

✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/01) – 75% off

✚ Wildbus (Wildbus Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/01) – 50% off

✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/12) – 80% off

✚ Zombie Derby Collection (Brinemedia) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/12) – 20% off

✚ Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 22/12) – 30% off

✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3PUBLISHER) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/12) – 70% off