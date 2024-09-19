0

Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W38) Usual

by Daniel Vuckovic September 19, 2024
There are some great games on sale this week, with some titles discounted for the first time. Atari has all their gear at the lowest price ever, Tony Hawk is super cheap too, and Square Enix has a range of items on sale as well.

Remember there is 20% off eShop credit next week at Coles on right now. 

New all time lows: The Making of Karateka ($20.47, 30% off), Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration ($36.00, 40% off), qomp2 ($21.00, 30% off), Cozy Grove ($9.14, 46% off), Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 ($24.48, 65% off).

Other highlights: Your choice of several Dragon Quest games, Final Fantasy too,
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition ($27.47, 50% off), THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE ($42.47, 50% off), Octopath Traveler ($44.97, 50% off), TOEM ($5.40, 80% off), FAR: Lone Sails ($2.25, 90% off).

#Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $7.58 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 66% off
15in1 Solitaire (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/09) – 50% off
60 Parsecs! (Robot Gentleman) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/09) – 50% off
60 Seconds! Reatomized (Robot Gentleman) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/09) – 50% off
8-Ball Pocket (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
9th Dawn III (Valorware) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/09) – 75% off
A Juggler’s Tale (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 09/10) – 85% off
AAA Clock (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/10) – 80% off
ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Absolute Drift (Funselektor) – $7.10 (Usually $17.75, ends 29/09) – 60% off
Actraiser Renaissance (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Aery – Calm Mind 2 (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Aery – Last Day of Earth (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Alchemist Adventure (Supergg.com) – $4.34 (Usually $28.95, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Alchemy Garden (JanduSoft) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Alisa Developer’s Cut (Top Hat Studios) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/10) – 20% off
Almost There: The Platformer (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $1.60 (Usually $14.50, ends 19/10) – 89% off
American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 90% off
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs (Strange Scaffold) – $11.59 (Usually $28.99, ends 16/10) – 60% off
Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (Rainy Frog) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/10) – 85% off
Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (Rainy Frog) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/10) – 85% off
Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/10) – 70% off
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/09) – 80% off
Arcadian Atlas (Serenity Forge) – $18.59 (Usually $30.99, ends 27/09) – 40% off
Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/10) – 80% off
Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle (Untold Tales) – $4.48 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/10) – 91% off
Art of Glide (Loneminded) – $3.33 (Usually $5.55, ends 13/10) – 40% off
Astro Duel 2 (Wild Rooster) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/10) – 25% off
Astro Duel Deluxe (Wild Rooster) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/10) – 25% off
Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 80% off
Aztek Tiki Talisman (JanduSoft) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $19.49 (Usually $38.99, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 09/10) – 50% off
BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 30/09) – 85% off
BOT.vinnik Chess (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/09) – 67% off
Be a Poker Champion! Texas Hold’em (SILVERSTAR) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/10) – 50% off
Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Between Horizons (Assemble Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 19/10) – 25% off
Between Horizons + Lacuna Bundle (Assemble Entertainment) – $19.20 (Usually $48.00, ends 19/10) – 60% off
Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/10) – 90% off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 90% off
Big Pharma (Klabater) – $5.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/10) – 87% off
Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Blazing Beaks + Badland Game of the Year Edition (Untold Tales) – $1.50 (Usually $31.50, ends 18/10) – 95% off
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/10) – 60% off
Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.34 (Usually $28.99, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 80% off
Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.77 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 63% off
Broken Lines (Supergg.com) – $5.69 (Usually $37.95, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $19.68 (Usually $26.25, ends 22/09) – 25% off
Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 80% off
CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
CONTRA ROGUE CORPS (KONAMI) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/09) – 90% off
Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/09) – 60% off
Cards of the Dead (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Castle on the Coast (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 87% off
Castlevania Advance Collection (KONAMI) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/09) – 50% off
Castlevania Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/09) – 80% off
Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Chants of Sennaar (Focus Entertainment) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/09) – 25% off
Chipmonk! (QUByte Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Chocobo GP (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/10) – 87% off
Clunky Hero (chaosmonger studio) – $2.29 (Usually $22.99, ends 03/10) – 90% off
Cobra Kai Collection (Game Mill) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Collection of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Colorgrid (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Colors Live (Collecting Smiles) – $25.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 09/10) – 35% off
Contra Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/09) – 80% off
Cozy Grove (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $9.14 (Usually $16.99, ends 19/10) – 46% off
Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/10) – 88% off
Crash Drive 3 (M2H) – $1.50 (Usually $25.00, ends 16/10) – 94% off
Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 03/10) – 60% off
Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/09) – 70% off
Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Serenity Forge) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 60% off
DOBUTSU SHOGI WORLD (SILVERSTAR) – $42.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/10) – 20% off
DRAGON QUEST (SQUARE ENIX) – $4.53 (Usually $7.55, ends 30/09) – 40% off
DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (SQUARE ENIX) – $5.73 (Usually $9.55, ends 30/09) – 40% off
DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.37 (Usually $18.95, ends 30/09) – 40% off
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (SQUARE ENIX) – $56.91 (Usually $84.95, ends 30/09) – 33% off
DRAGON QUEST TREASURES (SQUARE ENIX) – $46.47 (Usually $92.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Dark Theme Bundle (Drageus Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 80% off
Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Death’s Gambit: Afterlife (Serenity Forge) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 45% off
Decarnation (Shiro Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 35% off
Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $5.16 (Usually $13.99, ends 19/10) – 63% off
Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/09) – 88% off
Dig Dog (Wild Rooster) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/10) – 25% off
Dininho Adventures (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Discolored (Godbey Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 80% off
Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (Serenity Forge) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/09) – 30% off
Dordogne (Focus Entertainment) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/09) – 35% off
Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Dragon Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 63% off
Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/10) – 10% off
Dragon Wings (EpiXR Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (Game Mill) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/10) – 70% off
Drone Fight (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 50% off
Drunken Fist (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/10) – 70% off
Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/10) – 70% off
Eastward (Chucklefish) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
Effie (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Eight Dragons (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Eldest Souls (United Label) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/09) – 75% off
Ellen (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Elliot (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Embr (Curve Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Empire of Angels IV (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/10) – 65% off
Encodya (Assemble Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Escape Game : Aloha (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 50% off
Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/10) – 83% off
Evil Inside (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Exertus: Redux (Loneminded) – $1.53 (Usually $5.70, ends 13/10) – 73% off
Exodemon (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
FAR: Lone Sails (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.78 (Usually $31.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.58 (Usually $23.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 30/09) – 60% off
FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/09) – 25% off
Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/10) – 70% off
Fall of Porcupine (Assemble Entertainment) – $11.80 (Usually $29.50, ends 17/10) – 60% off
Farmyard Haven (Loneminded) – $4.32 (Usually $7.20, ends 13/10) – 40% off
Feather (Samurai Punk) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/10) – 70% off
Figment 2: Creed Valley (Bedtime Digital) – $5.54 (Usually $36.99, ends 17/10) – 85% off
Flame Keeper + Space Cows (Untold Tales) – $7.49 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/10) – 72% off
Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
For The King (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $3.32 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/10) – 63% off
Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/10) – 89% off
From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/10) – 70% off
FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 20/10) – 50% off
Furwind (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/10) – 75% off
Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (Inti Creates) – $19.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 09/10) – 45% off
Galactic Wars EX (JanduSoft) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/09) – 86% off
Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/10) – 90% off
Geometric Sniper (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/09) – 67% off
Geometric Sniper Bundle (Silesia Games) – $5.79 (Usually $9.99, ends 29/09) – 42% off
Golazo! (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Golf Club Nostalgia + The Cub Bundle (Untold Tales) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/10) – 70% off
Golf Club Nostalgia / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $34.50, ends 18/10) – 91% off
Goosebumps The Game (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Graze Counter GM (Sanuk) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 02/10) – 50% off
Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/10) – 80% off
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $1.50 (Usually $13.35, ends 19/10) – 89% off
HARVESTELLA (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 90% off
Henchman Story (Top Hat Studios) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/10) – 65% off
Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Him & Her (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Him & Her Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Horror & Sports Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off
Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 70% off
I am Setsuna (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/09) – 70% off
Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) – $5.01 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/10) – 33% off
Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (SQUARE ENIX) – $54.57 (Usually $90.95, ends 30/09) – 40% off
Interrogation: You will be deceived (Assemble Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 60% off
Jessika (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Interactive) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Jurassic Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 63% off
Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $4.19 (Usually $20.99, ends 09/10) – 80% off
KAUIL’S TREASURE (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Kawaii Slime Arena (JanduSoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Kebab Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/10) – 83% off
Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Kirakira stars idol project Reika (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Knight Swap (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $4.99 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/10) – 87% off
LEGO® Builder’s Journey (LEGO System) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/09) – 75% off
LISA: Definitive Edition (Serenity Forge) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/09) – 30% off
LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/09) – 70% off
Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Little Misfortune (Killmonday Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
Little Racers + Red Wings: American Aces (Untold Tales) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/10) – 95% off
LootLite (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Lumberhill + It came from space and ate our brains (Untold Tales) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/10) – 90% off
METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version (KONAMI) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/09) – 30% off
MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $4.54 (Usually $12.99, ends 09/10) – 65% off
Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 80% off
Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 26/09) – 35% off
Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Marooners (M2H) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/10) – 92% off
Max and the book of chaos (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 65% off
Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/10) – 90% off
Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/10) – 70% off
Metamorphosis + What the Duck Bundle (Untold Tales) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/10) – 95% off
MiniGolf Tour (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Minute of Islands (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 01/10) – 60% off
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $3.09 (Usually $30.95, ends 03/10) – 90% off
Monster Panic (Happy Player) – $8.17 (Usually $16.35, ends 15/10) – 50% off
Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Murder on the Marine Express (Rainy Frog) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/10) – 70% off
Mystic Fate (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition (Last Dimension) – $10.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/09) – 45% off
NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD (WSS playground) – $16.00 (Usually $32.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.98 (Usually $84.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Neversong (Serenity Forge) – $4.35 (Usually $21.75, ends 27/09) – 80% off
Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 06/10) – 60% off
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/10) – 90% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/10) – 90% off
Northgard (Shiro Games) – $14.70 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 72% off
OCTOPATH TRAVELER (SQUARE ENIX) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (SQUARE ENIX) – $50.97 (Usually $84.95, ends 30/09) – 40% off
ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.38 (Usually $77.95, ends 30/09) – 70% off
One Last Memory – Reimagined (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Orbital Bullet (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/10) – 80% off
PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/09) – 40% off
Pinball Jam (SuperPowerUpGames) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off
Pinstripe (Serenity Forge) – $4.35 (Usually $21.75, ends 27/09) – 80% off
Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Power Racing Bundle 2 (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off
Power Racing Bundle 3 (SuperPowerUpGames) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off
Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/10) – 70% off
Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Puzzle Wall (Rainy Frog) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/10) – 70% off
REDO! (Top Hat Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/10) – 65% off
RPG Bundle (Drageus Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/10) – 75% off
Railbound (7Levels) – $4.48 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/10) – 77% off
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 90% off
Raven’s Hike (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Reason – Casual Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Reknum (JanduSoft) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Retimed (Stray Fawn) – $10.35 (Usually $20.70, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Retro Machina (Supergg.com) – $4.34 (Usually $28.95, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Rick Henderson (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/10) – 65% off
Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/10) – 70% off
Rodent Warriors (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/10) – 75% off
Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 30/09) – 70% off
Romancing SaGa 3 (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.68 (Usually $48.95, ends 30/09) – 70% off
Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/10) – 70% off
Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/10) – 60% off
Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $8.22 (Usually $24.99, ends 19/10) – 67% off
Röki (United Label) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/09) – 75% off
SAOMI (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/10) – 70% off
STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.58 (Usually $31.95, ends 30/09) – 70% off
STRIKER MODES (Isaias Game Dev) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
SWARMRIDER OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/10) – 50% off
SaGa Frontier Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 70% off
Sail Forth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $19.15 (Usually $29.50, ends 19/10) – 35% off
Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/10) – 70% off
Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Shakes on a Plane (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Sheepo (Top Hat Studios) – $5.77 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/10) – 65% off
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $11.39 (Usually $75.95, ends 17/10) – 85% off
Sherlock Holmes: The Darkest Mysteries Bundle (Frogwares) – $21.44 (Usually $67.00, ends 17/10) – 68% off
SilverStarChess (SILVERSTAR) – $4.79 (Usually $9.59, ends 02/10) – 50% off
Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders (MD GAMES) – $29.97 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/10) – 33% off
SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 03/10) – 50% off
Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/10) – 80% off
Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/10) – 80% off
Skelattack (KONAMI) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/09) – 80% off
SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 90% off
Smoots Golf (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Smoots World Cup Tennis (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1 (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $22.49, ends 17/10) – 93% off
Soulblight (My Next Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 10% off
Space Commander: War and Trade (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 80% off
Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Curve Digital) – $7.19 (Usually $35.99, ends 09/10) – 80% off
Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $9.38 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/10) – 53% off
Space Revenge (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Strange Scaffold) – $11.59 (Usually $28.99, ends 16/10) – 60% off
Spartan Fist (JanduSoft) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.39 (Usually $46.99, ends 30/09) – 80% off
Spirit Arena (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre (Untold Tales) – $2.98 (Usually $42.00, ends 18/10) – 93% off
Sports Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off
Starward Rogue (Klabater) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/10) – 60% off
Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/10) – 90% off
Stellar Interface (ImaginationOverflow) – $4.09 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/09) – 79% off
Stellar Interface + Sudoku Zenkai (ImaginationOverflow) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 29/09) – 40% off
Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/10) – 30% off
Street Basketball (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/10) – 83% off
Street Outlaws: The List (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 09/10) – 90% off
Street Racer Underground (JanduSoft) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/10) – 80% off
Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
Super Bomberman R (KONAMI) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/09) – 50% off
Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/10) – 50% off
Superola Champion Edition (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Sweet Witches (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/10) – 90% off
Sword of the Vagrant (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 70% off
THE GAME OF LIFE 2 (Marmalade Game Studio) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/10) – 40% off
THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE (SQUARE ENIX) – $64.97 (Usually $129.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
TOEM (Something We Made) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/09) – 80% off
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS (Outright Games) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/09) – 75% off
TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/10) – 70% off
TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ HD (Krome Studios) – $13.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/09) – 65% off
Tactics Ogre: Reborn (SQUARE ENIX) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
Tails Of Iron (United Label) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 22/09) – 75% off
Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 03/10) – 72% off
Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 03/10) – 75% off
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (KONAMI) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/09) – 60% off
The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $8.30 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 63% off
The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $1.94 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 87% off
The Creepy Syndrome (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
The Hong Kong Massacre / BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Bundle (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 18/10) – 95% off
The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
The Last Dead End (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
The Lost Cube (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/10) – 80% off
The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $8.88 (Usually $74.00, ends 17/10) – 88% off
The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $2.24 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/10) – 89% off
Throne Quest Deluxe (Valorware) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/09) – 75% off
Tilt Pack (Supergg.com) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Titans Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 63% off
Tools Up! + Ready.Steady Ship! Bundle (Untold Tales) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/10) – 75% off
Tools Up! Ultimate Edition (Untold Tales) – $7.49 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/10) – 86% off
TouchBattleTankSP (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 50% off
Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 63% off
Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $4.01 (Usually $5.99, ends 03/10) – 33% off
Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/10) – 50% off
Truck Simulator USA & ATV Monster Rally Bundle (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/09) – 93% off
Tumblestone (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.18 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/10) – 89% off
Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge (Last Dimension) – $6.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/09) – 45% off
Unlock the King 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
VARIOUS DAYLIFE (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.58 (Usually $43.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $2.99 (Usually $13.00, ends 10/10) – 77% off
Valentina (QUByte Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $6.59, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Velocity Noodle (Top Hat Studios) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/10) – 50% off
Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Venba (Visai Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 35% off
Voice of Cards Trilogy (SQUARE ENIX) – $45.57 (Usually $75.95, ends 30/09) – 40% off
Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
WAIFU IMPACT (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
War Solution – Casual Math Game (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/09) – 65% off
Warplanes Bundle (7Levels) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/10) – 80% off
Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 85% off
We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Serenity Forge) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 80% off
Wildfrost (Chucklefish) – $20.65 (Usually $29.50, ends 01/10) – 30% off
Wind of Shuriken (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/10) – 70% off
Winter Sports Games (Joindots) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
Wizodd (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
World Soccer Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 63% off
XEL (Assemble Entertainment) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 17/10) – 80% off
Zen Chess Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 09/10) – 90% off
art of rally (Funselektor) – $17.52 (Usually $36.50, ends 29/09) – 52% off
inbento (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 60% off
orbit.industries (Klabater) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 70% off

 

