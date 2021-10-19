433
0

WA Charity Orchestra hosting Game On! performance this November

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 19, 2021

It’s time for some video game music back in real life. Perth people, the WA Charity Orchestra has an upcoming performance called Game On! featuring music from The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Undertale, Skyrim, Final Fantasy and more.

The Orchestra is backed up by the WA Wind Symphony and singers as well. The show is on Thursday, 25th November 2021 in the Riverside Theatre at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre

Tickets are on sale now.

With restrictions beginning to ease and shows starting back up if you see any events on around – send them in!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
50%
Posted In
General
Tags
Events
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment