WA Charity Orchestra hosting Game On! performance this November

It’s time for some video game music back in real life. Perth people, the WA Charity Orchestra has an upcoming performance called Game On! featuring music from The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Undertale, Skyrim, Final Fantasy and more.

The Orchestra is backed up by the WA Wind Symphony and singers as well. The show is on Thursday, 25th November 2021 in the Riverside Theatre at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre

Tickets are on sale now.

With restrictions beginning to ease and shows starting back up if you see any events on around – send them in!