Pokémon Regional Championships are back in Australia for 2022
After being cancelled in 2021, for you know, the Pokémon Regional Championships are back in Australia for 2022.
The regionals consists of a Pokémon video game, trading card game and even a Pokémon Go. The Pokémon video game championships are played on Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and with Pokémon Go they’re using Great League Rules.
The Oceania Regionals take place across three states in Australia, from March until June. Note that the Brisbane event will only have TCG and VG, not Pokémon Go regionals. Here’s when they are;
|March 12–13, 2022
|Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Glenelg St, South Brisbane QLD 4101
|TCG
VG
|May 21–22, 2022
|HBF Arena
Kennedya Dr, Joondalup WA 6027
|TCG
VG
Pokémon GO
|June 11–12, 2022
|St. Kilda Town Hall
99A Carlisle St, St Kilda VIC 3182
|TCG
VG
Pokémon GO
For the full list of rules, prizes and how to enter check the Pokémon website.
