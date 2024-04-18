DreamHack Melbourne kicks off next weekend

Advertisement

The fun never stops in Melbourne, in just one week DreamHack will kick off in Melbourne. From April 26th to the 28th there’s three days of gaming and gaming lifestyle fun. You know, cosplay, esports, panels, and live podcasts all in and around the Melbourne & Olympic Parks.

Here’s some of the things going down;

Australia’s first ever hololive Production 3D concert, taking place at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday April 27

Artists Alley returns offering the perfect opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of gaming & pop culture art, while supporting over 100 local artists that will be participating

DreamHack Melbourne will include a new Extreme Cosplay Gathering Qualifier pathway to the international Extreme Cosplay Gathering competition hosted in Europe

Esports fans can enjoy ESL Challenger, with international and local Counter-Strike 2 teams battling it out across the weekend for a share of $100,000 USD

Australia’s biggest creator-focused festival, featuring the Creator Summit, with over 500 content creators confirmed as part of Creator Hub this year

A medieval village occupied by a variety of LARP organisations from around Victoria

You can find the full schedule here, tickets are available from here.

There’s also something for Pokémon Go players with DreamHack PokeStops, Unown spawning off Lures, Timed Research and more.