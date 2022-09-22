Take on AFL players at the Nintendo Switch Zone at the 2022 Footy Festival in Melbourne

With the AFL Grand Final back in Victoria, and an extra long weekend things its going to be a pretty good weekend in Melbourne. The 2022 Virgin Australia Footy Festival at Yarra Park is on this year just outside the MCG and Nintendo have a big stage there.

From today (yesterday in fact), right up until the AFL Grand Final on Saturday at the “zone” you’ll be able to play a bunch of Nintendo Switch games, and even Nintendo Switch Sports up against some AFL Players. Today’s players were Lachie Neale, Tom Mitchell and Jack Silvagni. We’re not sure if the line up is different every day or not.

Here’s the event times – sorry maybe a bit late for today.

Thursday, September 22, 10:00am – 5:00 pm

Friday, September 23, 9:00am – 6:30pm

Saturday, September 24, 9:00am – 6:30pm

More information can be found on the official website here.