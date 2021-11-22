Vookcast #226 – 15 Years of Nintendo Wii!

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Luke and Michael to reminisce over the Wii for its 15th anniversary (in the US, at least). We spent most of the episode talking about our first experiences with the console, the impact it had on our lives, and how the system has since influenced the games industry.

And we couldn’t resist discussing retro games in some capacity, of course, especially after Xbox’s Phil Spencer went on the record to suggest platform manufacturers should share responsibility in preserving games by allowing emulation.

Do you think Nintendo should open up its historic games catalogue for its own official emulators? What was your first experience with the Wii? And what was your favourite memory? Touch fuzzy, get dizzy with us in the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing and giving us a review – it really helps!

Relevant articles:

Follow us on Twitter:

This week’s music is from Wii Sports and Wii Shop Channel for the Nintendo Wii.