Vookcast #224: Would You Pay Double for NSO’s DLC Subscription?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to discuss if there’s value in the $60 annual price for the Expansion Pack as part of Nintendo Switch Online. Plus Ollie takes us through some details of the new Animal Crossing DLC, Happy Home Paradise.
For our featured discussion Angelo takes some time to talk about some of the best books about video games and its history. Whether you’re looking to know a little about the development of some landmark titles, how the history of technology led to video games, or you’re just looking for a nice gift for someone else who might be interested, this is a great jump-off point to get started. Check below for a buyers list of all the titles mentioned.
How do you feel about paying twice the price for an NSO sub to play some exclusive DLC and N64 or Mega Drive games? Got some spooky game stories to share in the lead up to Halloween? Or even some of your own book recommendations we didn’t mention? Morph ball into the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing and giving us a review – it really helps!
Relevant articles:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack pricing & release date revealed, will include Animal Crossing DLC
- All Nintendo 64 games included in Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will support 60hz
- Animal Crossing New Horizons getting huge paid DLC called Happy Home Paradise
- Animal Crossing New Horizons gets massive free update on November 5th
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed until Q2 2022
Video games books buyers list (linked to best price today):
- Console Wars by Blake J. Harris
- Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life by Chris Kohler
- The Ultimate History of Video Games by Steven L. Kent
- Vol. 2 out now
- Replay by Tristan Donovan
- Game Over by David Sheff
- Rogue Leaders: The Story of Lucasarts by Rob Smith
- Blood, Sweat, and Pixels by Jason Schreier
- Press Reset by Jason Schreier
- Ask Iwata by Hobonichi
- The Game Console by Evan Amos
- A history of Video Games in 64 Objects by World Video Game Hall of Fame
- Retro Game Super Translation Selection by Hanenashi Error
- Super Mario: How Nintendo Conquered America by Jeff Ryan
- Boss Fight Books (publisher, various titles)
- Hardcore Gaming 101.net (publisher, various titles)
- PixelCrib (Aussie retailer)
Follow us on Twitter:
This week’s music is from Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney for the Nintendo DS.