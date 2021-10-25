Vookcast #224: Would You Pay Double for NSO’s DLC Subscription?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to discuss if there’s value in the $60 annual price for the Expansion Pack as part of Nintendo Switch Online. Plus Ollie takes us through some details of the new Animal Crossing DLC, Happy Home Paradise.

For our featured discussion Angelo takes some time to talk about some of the best books about video games and its history. Whether you’re looking to know a little about the development of some landmark titles, how the history of technology led to video games, or you’re just looking for a nice gift for someone else who might be interested, this is a great jump-off point to get started. Check below for a buyers list of all the titles mentioned.

How do you feel about paying twice the price for an NSO sub to play some exclusive DLC and N64 or Mega Drive games? Got some spooky game stories to share in the lead up to Halloween? Or even some of your own book recommendations we didn’t mention? Morph ball into the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney for the Nintendo DS.