Vookcast #223: The Last Smash Fighter

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to react to Sora being announced as the last fighter DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Capcom also announced new Monster Hunter Rise franchise collaboration DLC, this time in the form of Arthur from Ghosts ‘n Goblins. In this episode’s featured discussion, we split the segment in two to discuss both Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. Is a vibrant screen and more robust kickstand enough to justify buying another Switch?

Were you surprised to see Sora added to the Smash roster? What do you think Monster Hunter Rise’s Sonic DLC will be? Did you pick up a Switch OLED Model? Joy-Con drift over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Silver Surfer for the NES.