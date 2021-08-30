Vookcast #220: What’s New With the Upcoming Pokémon Releases?
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to have a squiz at all the Pokémon news that landed over the last two weeks, plus lament the cancellation of a sweet fan-made, Metroid Prime 2D de-make. Also, Monster Rancher is coming back for some reason?
Our featured discussion for this week is sharing what games we loved as kids, but it turns out now they’re not so great… Or are they? And a whirlwind of a Nintendo 20 Questions episode.
That new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer: hot, or not? Are you keen to see Monster Rancher again? What’s a game you loved as a kid, but is actually kinda cringe now? Screw attack over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
This week’s music is from Ninja Gaiden for the Sega Master System.