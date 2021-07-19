Vookcast #217: “But Of Course I’ll Buy It… It’s Nintendo”

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to consider the latest homebrew “fix” for Joy-Con drift that’s picked up steam recently, and chat about the newest Smash clone contender Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. And because we’re a Nintendo site and podcast, we have our own debate about whether or not the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is really worth the money.

For this episode’s featured discussion, with yet another piece of Nintendo hardware coming out that’s made to do what all the others do, too, we point our attention towards some fans’ attitudes about buying Nintendo products for the sake of having it and if it’s a healthy way to go.

Is an OLED screen and slightly better speakers enough to convince you to buy another Switch? Have you tried to fix Joy-Con drift for yourself? Were you able to guess this week’s Nintendo 20 Questions game? Do a barrel roll over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

