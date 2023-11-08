Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 4.3 million copies in its first two weeks
Nintendo has revealed some sales figures for Super Mario Bros. Wonder which was released on October 20th. In the first two weeks on sale it moved 4.3 million copies worldwide.
Nintendo says this figure makes it the “the fastest-selling Super Mario related title” ever. However this only includes games from the Wii and DS onwards because that’s when software sell-through data collection began. They say that “We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well.”
This figure comes from the presentation material from yesterday’s corporate briefing after Nintendo handed down its second quarter earnings. Off to a good start!
