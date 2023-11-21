1256
Super Mario Bros. Wonder gets its first patch (ver 1.0.1)

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 21, 2023
The first patch for Super Mario Bros. Wonder has gone live, a month after the game released. Nintendo’s not found a lot wrong with the game either with only two items really being addressed.

Here’s what’s changed;

Latest update: Ver. 1.0.1 (Released November 20, 2023)

Heart Points

  • Selecting “Restart” or “Exit Course” will revert points to what they were before entering the course.

Staff Credits

  • Additions and adjustments have been made to staff names.

General Updates

  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience

Almost unheard of for a game to launch and not have a patch almost instantly, if not before release. In our review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder we said “Super Mario Bros. Wonder will surprise you at every turn and is one of the best 2D Mario games alongside Super Mario World and Super Mario Bros. 3. It’s the visual refresh, the exciting new ideas and the polish we’ve needed for a while. If only there were an adjective to describe it in one word.”.

It’s currently down to just $64 at Amazon and Big W.

